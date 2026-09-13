5 lessons from Morgan Housel's The Psychology of Money: Why your financial intelligence doesn’t matter

Your salary has increased, yet saving still feels difficult. A friend earns less but seems more financially secure. Why does this happen?

Morgan Housel's The Psychology of Money, released in September 2020, explores how behaviour shapes financial decisions. Knowing calculations helps. But patience, fear and habits also influence money choices. Its lessons apply to situations ranging from shopping decisions to retirement planning.

Here are 5 ideas from the book, explained through examples.

Behaviour over intelligence Understanding complicated financial terms does not make someone good with money. A knowledgeable person can still overspend, borrow heavily or panic during market falls. Meanwhile, someone with basic knowledge may save regularly and avoid unnecessary risks.

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Imagine receiving a salary increase. Spending the entire increase leaves little room for future needs. Saving part of it reflects a useful habit.

Housel encourages readers to focus on decisions they can repeat consistently. Financial success requires managing emotions alongside managing money.

Looking rich vs being rich An expensive car reveals spending but tells little about someone's savings or debts. Similarly, holiday photographs cannot show whether a household can manage an unexpected expense.

Housel distinguishes visible purchases from money and assets kept for the future. Buying something impressive reduces the money available for other purposes.

This does not mean every enjoyable purchase is wrong. It means appearances are an unreliable measure of financial strength. Before matching a neighbour's lifestyle, consider your own needs, responsibilities and available savings.

Money needs time to grow Compounding happens when returns begin earning further returns. Over long periods, this process can produce large results.

Housel highlights the importance of time in Warren Buffett's wealth. Investing for many decades allowed growth to build upon earlier growth. For ordinary readers, the lesson is patience. Constantly chasing the next winning investment can interrupt a sensible plan.

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Choose an approach you understand and can maintain through difficult periods. Returns are uncertain, and patience cannot rescue every poor investment. However, unnecessary changes can weaken the benefits of staying invested.

Things may go wrong A financial plan becomes fragile when it needs everything to happen perfectly. Income may stop temporarily, expenses may rise, or investments may disappoint.

Housel stresses the importance of leaving room for mistakes and surprises. Extra savings can help prevent forced decisions during difficult times. For example, accessible emergency money may reduce the need to sell investments suddenly.

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The aim is to remain financially stable when expectations fail. Building wealth matters, but protecting your ability to continue matters too.

Money to gain control over time Money can offer choices beyond buying more possessions. Savings may help someone change jobs, handle a career break or support a family.

Housel presents control over time as an important benefit of wealth. This makes saving meaningful even without a purchase in mind.