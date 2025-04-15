5 luxury credit cards users can explore for bountiful of benefits. Check details

If you are a credit card user who is looking to subscribe to a new card which offers a number of benefits then it is vital to examine the benefits offered by different cards.

Typically, credit cards offer upto 45-day interest free period to borrowers along with a myriad of discounts and offers such as low foreign exchange conversion fee, access to airport lounge and discount on online shopping, reward points on select merchants, among others.

Here we list out some of the key benefits offered by some of the popular luxury credit cards offered.

5 luxury or premium credit cards offered by banks: I. HDFC Bank Infinia Credit Card (Metal Edition): This card charges 12,500 annual fee. The features of this card include the following:

A. Complimentary Club Marriott membership for the first year that offers up to 20 per cent discounts for Dining and stay across Asia–Pacific region.

B. Book stay for 3-nights and pay for two at participating ITC hotels.

C. Five reward points for every ₹ 150 spent

D. Global Personal Concierge -24 X 7

E. Lowest markup fee of 2 percent on all foreign currency transactions.

II. Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card: Complimentary priority pass membership with unlimited visits and unlimited domestic lounge visits. It also gives Club ITC Culinaire membership, Accorplus membership, EazyDiner Prime membership and complimentary tickets on BookMyShow.

III. SBI Card Elite: Annual fee of this card is ₹4,999 plus taxes. This card offers two complimentary domestic airport lounge visits every quarter in India and six complimentary airport lounge visits per calendar year outside India with maximum two visits per quarter. The card also gives free movie tickets worth ₹6,000 every year.

IV. ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit Card:To be eligible for this card, one should have a minimum monthly income of ₹1.5 lakh. This card gives unlimited access to international as well as domestic airport lounges. You can get a refund of up to ₹12,000 for a maximum of two transactions every year on any flight / hotel / movie booking cancellation.

V. Yes Private Credit Card: First Year's membership fee of ₹50,000 plus applicable taxes. There is a renewal membership fee ₹10,000 plus applicable taxes which can be reversed on spends of ₹25,00,000 within 12 months prior to the renewal. You are entitled to receive 20 reward points on domestic and 40 Reward Points on international spends for every ₹200.

There is 0.50 percent foreign currency mark up charges on all international spends. There are annual benefits of ₹4 lakh plus for the card holder.