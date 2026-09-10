5 money habits that will keep your financial future safer and help you in difficult situations

What you do with each pay rise matters as much as what you earn. Good habits can help you prepare for responsibilities without giving up every present pleasure. These 5 practices can strengthen your financial future.
You need not wait for a large salary to start investing. Start with an amount you can manage after essentials and an emergency savings contribution. Investing early gives your money more time to potentially grow through reinvested earnings. However, returns are uncertain, and investments can lose value.
Choose investments according to your goals, the time you have available, and your comfort with risk. Set up a regular contribution so investing becomes part of your monthly routine. Increase it gradually when your finances allow.
Learn how each investment works before investing money. Avoid copying colleagues without understanding whether their choices suit your needs.
Lifestyle creep means spending more simply because you now earn more. A salary hike can quickly disappear into costlier rent, frequent deliveries and unnecessary upgrades. Enjoy your progress, but decide beforehand how much extra income you will save.
For example, divide a pay rise between future goals and improvements you value. Pause before adding subscriptions, loan instalments or other regular commitments. These expenses continue even when your income stops growing.
Review spending occasionally and question purchases made mainly to impress others. A higher salary should improve your financial position and enhance your daily comfort.
Insurance is your financial defence, rather than your investment plan. Its main purpose is to protect you against specified losses covered by the policy. Keep protection needs separate from expectations about growing your money.
Check whether your health cover suits your family, location and likely treatment expenses. Consider term life cover if others depend on your earnings. Estimate their needs using household expenses, outstanding loans and future responsibilities.
Read exclusions, waiting periods and payment conditions before buying. Review cover after major life changes, and keep premiums paid on time. The cheapest policy may leave important needs uncovered.
Today’s school fees, house prices and hospital bills cannot reliably represent tomorrow’s expenses. Prices change over time, and different expenses can rise at different speeds. Estimate future costs before deciding how much to save for each goal.
For example, college costs should include accommodation, travel and everyday expenses alongside tuition. Consider several possibilities rather than relying on a single inflation estimate.
Review these figures regularly as prices, plans and family circumstances change. If savings fall short, adjust contributions, deadlines or expectations. Avoid assuming higher investment returns will automatically close every gap.
List your goals, including a home, education, retirement and travel. Give each a target amount, a deadline and a priority. Fund essential responsibilities before optional upgrades.
Discuss tradeoffs with your family. When money is limited, postpone flexible goals rather than borrowing beyond your means.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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