5 money lessons from international bestseller ‘I Will Teach You to Be Rich’ by Ramit Sethi

Managing money should help you enjoy life while building a secure future. Ramit Sethi explains this approach in I Will Teach You to Be Rich. His message is simple: build useful systems and spend according to your priorities. These 5 lessons explain how to put that thinking into practice.
The first lesson is to focus on big financial gains. Constantly worrying about small things can drain your energy without making much difference. Instead, work towards a better salary, lower investment charges and regular savings.
Choosing suitable home loans and using credit card rewards wisely also matter. These decisions can improve your finances more than repeatedly giving up small pleasures. Your attention should go towards choices that create lasting financial progress.
The second lesson is to make money management automatic. Arrange transfers as soon as your salary reaches your bank account. Set aside money for rent, bills, savings, and investments before planning personal spending.
This reduces your dependence on memory, motivation and monthly effort. Automatic transfers help you stay consistent, even when work or daily responsibilities become demanding. A working system makes financial progress part of your routine.
The third lesson is to spend consciously and enjoy your choices. Cut spending on things that add little value to your life. Unused subscriptions and unnecessary bank charges are examples of expenses worth removing. This leaves more money for activities that matter to you.
Travel, eating out or fitness can deserve space in your spending plan. Enjoyment need not create guilt when savings, investments and essential expenses are already covered. The aim is a richer life, shaped around your priorities.
The fourth lesson is to manage credit, debt and charges carefully. Pay bills on time and keep credit card usage low. Ask banks or card providers to remove unnecessary charges wherever possible. Give attention to debt carrying high interest rates.
Such debt can steadily reduce the money available for your other goals. Responsible borrowing and a strong credit score can reduce interest costs and penalties. Keeping these basics organised helps protect your earnings from avoidable losses.
The fifth lesson is to start investing early for the long term. Sethi favours diversified investments with low charges, including index funds. Avoid delaying your start while waiting for the perfect market moment. Compounding means your investment gains can generate further gains over time.
Starting early gives this process more years to work. Regular, automatic investing supports consistency without requiring constant buying and selling. Together, these lessons combine financial discipline with room for happiness and personal goals.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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