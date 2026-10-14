5 money lessons from Jay Shetty's bestseller ‘Think Like a Monk’: Ancient Vedic wisdom for wealth creation

Money can buy comfort, but it cannot decide your worth or guarantee happiness. Jay Shetty's Think Like a Monk offers 5 lessons for building a healthier money mindset. Shetty trained as a monk for roughly three years at ISKCON.

The former monk draws on ancient Vedic wisdom to explain purposeful living. These ideas can help readers examine spending, financial goals and their relationship with possessions.

Your core values The first lesson is to match spending with your core values. Shetty encourages making intentional choices rather than following social expectations. Look through your bank statements and ask what each purchase means to you.

Does it support your family, education or health? Or does it mainly help you impress others? For one week, pause before buying anything and question the reason behind it. This exercise can help reduce impulse purchases and make spending feel more meaningful.

Understand why you want wealth The second lesson is to understand why you want wealth. Shetty identifies four motivations behind human behaviour: fear, desire, duty and love. Fear of shortage or hunger for status can make earning money an endless chase.

Try the Why Ladder exercise when setting a financial goal. Ask why you want a bigger house, luxury car or particular financial milestone. Keep asking until you understand the feeling behind that wish. Goals rooted in caring for loved ones or supporting causes can offer lasting motivation.

Separate success from happiness The third lesson is to separate success from happiness. A higher salary or bigger investment portfolio does not automatically bring satisfaction. Shetty links fulfilment with managing the mind and living with purpose.

Treat money as something that supports your life, rather than as a measure of your personal worth. Your bank balance cannot define your value as a person. This approach can support clearer career and investment decisions, with less emotional pressure.

Enjoy possessions; don’t get attached The fourth lesson is to enjoy possessions without becoming too attached. Monk thinking views material things as temporary, rather than permanently ours. The fear of losing wealth, comforts or status can create anxiety.

Appreciate what you have today instead of constantly seeking something better. You can enjoy financial progress while accepting that circumstances and possessions may change. Gratitude can reduce the urge to upgrade everything or match other people's lifestyles.

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Does your money help others? The fifth lesson is to give importance to contribution. Shetty presents service to others, or seva, as central to monk thinking. Money becomes more meaningful when it helps improve other people's lives.