5 money lessons from Smriti Mandhana's record-breaking cricket career: Diversification, consistency and more

On 22 September 2026, Smriti Mandhana became the first woman cricketer in history to reach 11,000 runs in international cricket across all formats. It happened during India's Asian Games gold-medal match against Sri Lanka.

A couple of days before that, she became the highest run-scorer in women's T20 international history. Mandhana surpassed New Zealand great Suzie Bates' tally of 4,758 runs.

Her career holds valuable lessons for investors. Check these 5 money lessons:

Diversification Smriti Mandhana doesn't depend only on her central contract. She actively plays in global franchise leagues, too. She features in The Hundred in the UK. She also plays in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL). This spreads her earning power across multiple sources. Relying on just one income stream is risky.

The money lesson here is diversification. Build parallel income streams wherever possible. Consider geographic diversification through global equity mutual funds. Freelance consulting is another useful option. Dividend-paying assets can also add stability.

Consistency Mandhana’s record-breaking cricket career didn't happen through one lucky match. It took over 11,000 international runs. She built this over an entire decade. Her performance stayed consistent, day after day. This wasn't about occasional brilliance alone.

The lesson is clear for investors. Avoid chasing speculative, lottery-ticket stock picks. Instead, follow a disciplined Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). Invest consistently through every market cycle.

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Long game Mandhana captained RCB in the 2023 WPL season. The team suffered a difficult start. They won only 2 of 8 matches. Yet, she didn't panic or change course. She returned stronger in the 2024 season. RCB then won their first-ever WPL title.

This teaches an important investing principle. Market volatility often precedes long-term growth. Don't panic-sell during temporary downturns or bad quarters. Endurance often brings the biggest rewards.

Starting from zero Smriti Mandhana once shared a powerful thought. Even after scoring a century, she has to start fresh in the next match. Every new innings starts from zero runs. Past success guarantees nothing about the future.

This applies directly to smart investing. Recency bias can be genuinely dangerous. Don't assume a stock will keep rising. Just because it rose yesterday, tomorrow isn't certain.

Treat every financial milestone as fresh ground. Always re-evaluate investments based on current realities.

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Protect your asset Before fame and endorsements, the number 18 invested elsewhere first. She focused entirely on herself. She spent thousands of hours training herself.

Nutrition planning and expert coaching mattered greatly as well. These investments came before any financial rewards. Her skillset became her true foundation.