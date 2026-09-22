5 money lessons from Smriti Mandhana's record-breaking cricket career: Diversification, consistency and more

On 22 September 2026, Smriti Mandhana became the first woman cricketer in history to reach 11,000 runs in international cricket across all formats. It happened during India's Asian Games gold-medal match against Sri Lanka.
A couple of days before that, she became the highest run-scorer in women's T20 international history. Mandhana surpassed New Zealand great Suzie Bates' tally of 4,758 runs.
Her career holds valuable lessons for investors. Check these 5 money lessons:
Smriti Mandhana doesn't depend only on her central contract. She actively plays in global franchise leagues, too. She features in The Hundred in the UK. She also plays in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL). This spreads her earning power across multiple sources. Relying on just one income stream is risky.
The money lesson here is diversification. Build parallel income streams wherever possible. Consider geographic diversification through global equity mutual funds. Freelance consulting is another useful option. Dividend-paying assets can also add stability.
Mandhana’s record-breaking cricket career didn't happen through one lucky match. It took over 11,000 international runs. She built this over an entire decade. Her performance stayed consistent, day after day. This wasn't about occasional brilliance alone.
The lesson is clear for investors. Avoid chasing speculative, lottery-ticket stock picks. Instead, follow a disciplined Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). Invest consistently through every market cycle.
Mandhana captained RCB in the 2023 WPL season. The team suffered a difficult start. They won only 2 of 8 matches. Yet, she didn't panic or change course. She returned stronger in the 2024 season. RCB then won their first-ever WPL title.
This teaches an important investing principle. Market volatility often precedes long-term growth. Don't panic-sell during temporary downturns or bad quarters. Endurance often brings the biggest rewards.
Smriti Mandhana once shared a powerful thought. Even after scoring a century, she has to start fresh in the next match. Every new innings starts from zero runs. Past success guarantees nothing about the future.
This applies directly to smart investing. Recency bias can be genuinely dangerous. Don't assume a stock will keep rising. Just because it rose yesterday, tomorrow isn't certain.
Treat every financial milestone as fresh ground. Always re-evaluate investments based on current realities.
Before fame and endorsements, the number 18 invested elsewhere first. She focused entirely on herself. She spent thousands of hours training herself.
Nutrition planning and expert coaching mattered greatly as well. These investments came before any financial rewards. Her skillset became her true foundation.
The lesson here is equally powerful. Your own earning capacity is invaluable. Spend money on books and certifications early. Mentors and personal health matter immensely, too. These investments often yield higher returns. This is especially true early in your career.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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