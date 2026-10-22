5 money lessons from ‘The Art of Spending Money: Simple Choices for a Richer Life' by bestselling author Morgan Housel

Spending well means using money to improve your life, says author Morgan Housel. His book, “The Art of Spending Money”, explores how envy, identity and insecurity influence purchases. Its five lessons favour personal satisfaction, useful purchases and freedom over winning approval.
Housel, who wrote “The Psychology of Money”, offers no fixed spending formula. Instead, he encourages readers to understand what makes them happy.
Morgan Housel recalls meeting a hotel guest who spent $21,000 on an armchair. The guest believed wealthy people were supposed to make such purchases. Housel wondered whether he liked it.
Seeking approval can increase desires and reduce satisfaction with existing possessions. Before buying something, consider whether it serves you or impresses others. Feeling comfortable without outside approval can be valuable.
Utility means how something helps your life. Status means what it tells others about you. Housel suggests a well-equipped Toyota could offer more comfort than an entry-level BMW.
Imagine living somewhere nobody could see your purchases. Would you still choose the same brands? This test helps separate practical value from the desire to show off. Status offers no finish line because someone always has more.
Money saved can buy control over your time. Housel values choosing his schedule and living without constant hurry.
He contrasts basketball player Antoine Walker with rugby player John Urschel. Walker earned $108 million but later filed for bankruptcy. Urschel earned less, saved heavily and became an MIT professor.
The lesson is that earnings alone cannot ensure freedom. Even small savings can increase your choices and reduce dependence.
Housel describes social debt as the hidden pressure created by visible spending. An expensive purchase can raise expectations among friends, relatives and even yourself.
Buying a car may create pressure to upgrade again later. A small scratch can also become a source of worry. Lottery winners and athletes may face financial demands from people around them. Money becomes harder to enjoy when others treat it as proof of your worth.
Housel recommends balancing present enjoyment with future needs. Saving everything or spending everything can both leave regrets.
He suggests experimenting with affordable purchases and keeping what brings happiness. A simple meal or small treat can reveal what you value. Cut spending that feels empty and invest in meaningful memories.
Different people enjoy different things. The goal is spending that supports your life and leaves fewer regrets.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.