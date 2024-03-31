The Art of War: 5 key money lessons value investors can learn from the film
Lessons from Leonidas of Sparta for value investors: choose medium to long-term battles, avoid short-term market fluctuations, and seek dedicated managers for consistent performance.
For anyone who has studied military history, there are many parallels and strategies that one can take from the great generals. After the movie “300", the Greco-Persian wars entered mainstream consciousness, and we all spent at least one week in the gym trying to become like Gerard Butler.