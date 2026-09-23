5 money lessons from The Little Book of Common Sense Investing by John C Bogle; spend less, remain patient and more

Investing can feel confusing when everyone offers a different tip for growing your money. One person recommends a popular share while another promises quick profits from frequent trading. John C Bogle presents a calmer approach in The Little Book of Common Sense Investing.

His central message is simple: own less, spend less and remain patient. These 5 lessons explain how ordinary investors can apply that thinking to their money.

Buy the whole market Choosing tomorrow’s winning company is harder than it looks. Even businesses with names can struggle when competition increases or customer preferences change.

A broad index fund spreads your money across many companies within its market. This reduces your dependence on the performance of any single business.

However, diversification does not remove every risk. Your investment can still fall when the wider market declines. The benefit lies in avoiding the need to repeatedly select individual winners.

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Keep costs low Small charges may appear harmless when you first start investing. Over many years, however, they can take away a meaningful portion of your returns.

Money paid in fees also loses the opportunity to earn future returns. That makes costs important for someone investing towards retirement or another distant goal.

Check a fund’s annual expenses before investing. Also, understand any transaction charges and taxes that may apply. Lower costs leave more of your investment returns working towards your goals.

Give your money time Compounding happens when your investment earnings start generating earnings. Its effect can become stronger when money stays invested for many years.

Think of growing a tree rather than expecting fruit immediately after planting a seed. Regular contributions and patience give your investments more time to grow.

Still, growth is never guaranteed, and market returns will vary. Avoid investing money needed soon in shares or funds holding shares. Sudden withdrawals during a market fall could damage your plans.

Stop guessing market movements Buying before prices rise and selling before they fall sounds attractive. Doing this consistently, however, is difficult.

Fear may push you to sell after prices have dropped. Excitement may encourage buying after a rise.

A regular investment plan can help reduce the number of decisions driven by these emotions. For Indian investors, an SIP offers one way to invest a fixed amount regularly. It encourages discipline but does not guarantee profits or prevent losses.

Keep your approach simple A long list of funds does not automatically create a better investment plan. Several funds may hold similar companies, adding complexity without providing additional diversification.

Start by understanding your goal, available time and comfort with temporary losses. Choose investments that suit these needs and keep their costs reasonable.

Review your plan periodically, especially when your income or family responsibilities change. Avoid changing it simply because another fund performed better.

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Bogle’s lessons place habits at the centre of investing. You cannot control tomorrow’s market. But you can control costs, contributions and your reactions. Building wealth often requires fewer predictions and more patience than popular advice suggests.