5 money lessons to learn from Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
Leonardo DiCaprio acquired the rights to Killers of the Flower Moon, and shared it with Martin Scorsese and now this epic movie is in the theatres. Let's delve into a few money lessons we can learn from this movie.
Leonardo Di Caprio optioned David Grann’s book Killers of the Flower Moon and shared it with Martin Scorsese. And the rest, as they say, is history. This epic three and a half hour movie has just been released in theatres (last week in the US and this Friday in India) and before you know it you will all be watching this jaw-dropping masterpiece that brings back the Scorsese magic.