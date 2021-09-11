As most of the mutual funds on offer in India are more or less similar in flavour, investors look at ratings by reputed rating agencies like Morningstar, Crisil, Icra, Vlue Research, etc. as an important factor for decision making. In fact, mutual funds' rating is a composite measure of both risk and return that indicates about the risk and reward involved in a particular plan. Investors strongly believe that a mutual fund with more stars to its credit is better.

Here we list out 5 mutual fund SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) that has got 5-star rating from rating agency Crisil:

1] Mirae Asset Emerging Blue-chip Fund: This fund has got 5-star rating from Value Research too. As per the Value Research data, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this blue-chip fund three years ago, the absolute value of one's investment today would have been ₹1.86 lakh. Similarly, if an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this plan three years ago, the absolute value of one's investment today would have been ₹6.06 lakh.

2] UTI Core Equity Fund: This mutual fund plan has been given 2-star rating by Value Research. In this plan (regular), if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh lump sum three years ago, the absolute value of one's money would have become ₹1.50 lakh today. However, if an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this regular plan, the absolute value of one’s investment today would have been ₹5.66 lakh.

3] Canara Robeco Blue-chip Equity Fund: This mutual fund has been given 5-star rating by Value Research as well. In the last three years, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh lump sum in this plan, one's absolute money would have become ₹1.76 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had stated ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this direct plan, the absolute value of one's investment would have become ₹5.67 lakh today.

4] IDBI India Top 100 Equity Fund: This mutual fund plan has been given 3-star rating by Value Research. As per the Value Research data, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh lump sum amount in its regular plan three years ago, one's absolute money would have become ₹1.61 lakh. Similarly, if an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this plan, the absolute value of one's mutual fund SIP investment today would have been ₹5.53 lakh.

5] Franklin India Blue-chip Fund: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh lump sum in its regular plan, the absolute value of one's investment today would have become ₹1.44 lakh today. However, if an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in the regular plan of this mutual fund three years ago, the absolute value of one's investment would have been ₹5.34 today.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.