5 myths and facts about travel insurance that everyone needs to know

Travel insurance is like a safety net, offering invaluable peace of mind when exploring the diverse landscapes of our world. However, many travellers believe they don't need travel insurance, but not having coverage can leave you vulnerable if an emergency arises during your trip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This blog aims to debunk five major myths that prevent people from purchasing travel insurance. Understanding the truth about what travel insurance does and does not cover can help you make an informed decision about your travel plans. With a little knowledge, you can avoid potential financial disaster if the unexpected occurs when you are away from home.

Let's separate travel insurance fact from fiction so you travel with full awareness and peace of mind. There are several common misconceptions about travel insurance that cause travellers to forgo this important protection. The five travel insurance myths that need to be busted right now are as follows: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Myth: I don’t need travel insurance for short trips or domestic travel Fact: The belief that short trips or domestic travels don't necessitate insurance is a misconception. Unforeseen incidents, such as trip cancellations, medical emergencies, or baggage mishaps, can strike irrespective of a trip's duration or destination. Travel insurance stands as a crucial safeguard against these unexpected adversities, ensuring coverage regardless of how near or far you're from the comforts of home.

Myth: My health insurance covers me abroad, so I don’t need travel insurance Fact: Some individuals presume that their existing health insurance offers adequate coverage overseas. However, such plans often present limitations and might not encompass expenses like emergency evacuation, trip postponements, or repatriation in dire medical situations. Travel insurance bridges these gaps, offering comprehensive coverage tailor-made for travel-related incidents, surpassing the scope of standard health insurance.

Myth: Travel insurance is expensive and not worth the cost Fact: Cost concerns frequently deter travellers from considering insurance. Nevertheless, the price of travel insurance fluctuates based on factors such as trip duration, coverage limits, and age. It's essential to weigh the potential expenses of medical emergencies abroad, last-minute trip cancellations, or lost luggage against the insurance cost. Often, the value of travel insurance significantly outweighs the financial risks one might face without it. Moreover, with a myriad of plans available, travellers can find affordable options tailored precisely to their needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Myth: I don’t need insurance for pre-existing medical conditions Fact: There exists a misconception that pre-existing medical conditions automatically disqualify individuals from obtaining travel insurance or that their conditions won’t be covered. While coverage terms might vary, certain insurers offer policies encompassing pre-existing conditions or provide waivers ensuring coverage for such situations. It's pivotal to disclose all pertinent medical information when purchasing insurance to secure the most suitable policy aligned with your specific needs.

Myth: Travel insurance claims are tedious and often denied Fact: Many travellers worry that understanding the claims process with travel insurance companies is a complex situation that might result in rejection. However, while claims processes require accurate documentation and following guidelines, insurance companies work to simplify these steps and help travellers quickly. Maintaining thorough records, including essential documents and receipts, and communicating promptly in case of an incident greatly improves the chances of successfully resolving a claim.

In conclusion, travel insurance stands as an essential part of trip planning, providing financial protection and peace of mind during exploration. Disproving these myths highlights the necessity and value of comprehensive coverage while travelling. It's crucial to research thoroughly and choose a policy that matches your particular travel requirements, ensuring a smooth and stress-free exploration of the world's diverse landscapes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bear in mind, the true cost of travelling without insurance might not materialise until an unforeseen circumstance arises. Thus, the next time you embark on a journey, consider dispelling these myths and securing yourself with the invaluable shield of travel insurance.

Rakesh Goyal is Director, Probus Insurance Broker.

