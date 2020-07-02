5 new rules for bank account holders, ATM card users, others from this month

Mutual fund investors, including those taking the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) and Systematic Transfer Plan (STP) route, will not have to pay stamp duty charges from this month. The stamp duty will be imposed at the rate of 0.005% on purchase or switch-in amount but not on redemption. The new rules applies to all mutual funds—debt as well as equity. The imposition of stamp duty will affect holdings of 90 days and less.