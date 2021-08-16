5 personal finance lessons from Olympics

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Mirabai Chanu failed to lift her weights in any of her three clean and jerk attempts. This was a big disappointment for her. But she took the opportunity to assess herself, which made her realize she was not doing enough to win an Olympic medal. This made her change her training regimen and improve on her weaknesses on her way to the silver medal in Tokyo 2020.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}