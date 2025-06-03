5 popular credit cards for couples in 2025: Best for travel, dining and rewards

As couples in India seek financial stability and prosperity, they are actively on the look out for products and services that are fit for their shared financial needs, aspirations and lifestyles.

There are several credit cards that bring benefits across travel, dining, entertainment and retail in 2025. These credit cards provide convenience, comfort and help boost rewards and savings by managing expenses together.

Banks also promote add on cards, joint rewards accumulation and exclusive couple perks to foster comfortable credit card usage by couples who opt for such credit instruments.

Joint benefits and add-on features Add on cards allow both partners to earn rewards on a single account.

They permit transparency, joint management of finances and expenses.

Several banks waive annual fees thus making add on cards cost efficient.

Perks include lounge access, dining cash back, several accelerated rewards ideal for working couples and frequent travellers. Best credit cards for couples in 2025

Credit card Best suited for Features HDFC Regalia Gold Credit Card Online shopping & travel Add-on card facility, shared reward points, travel concierge for couples Axis Bank SELECT Credit Card Dining & movies BOGO movie offers, milestone rewards, lounge access for two SBI Prime Credit Card Daily spends & grocery Utility bill rewards, welcome vouchers, shared reward tracking ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card Luxury travel & lifestyle Golf rounds for couples, DreamFolks lounge access, dining perks Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card Tata ecosystem & tech-savvy couples NeuCoins on Tata brands, shared digital wallet for couple expenses

Note: The features discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, conditions and features refer to the official websites of the respective credit card providing financial institution.

Additional benefits that make these cards couple-friendly 1. HDFC Regalia Gold Credit Card: This particular credit card provides users with 5X reward points on Nykaa and Myntra. It also includes complimentary lounge access at 1,000+ airports, free accidental air death cover up to ₹1 crore along with concierge services for travel and dining purposes.

2. Axis Bank SELECT Credit Card: The Axis Bank SELECT Credit Card includes six domestic lounge visits and Club Vistara Silver membership. There is also a provision of milestone gift vouchers on annual spends.

3. SBI Prime Credit Card: The SBI Prime credit card rewards ten points per ₹100 on dining, departmental stores and on groceries. It comes with trident privilege red tier membership, eight domestic lounge visits annually and ₹3,000 welcome vouchers. It provides utility bill rewards and fee waivers on spendings of above ₹3 lakhs.

4. ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card: The ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card is a premium offering. It is available in both Mastercard and American Express variants. It is developed for frequent travellers and lifestyle seekers. It offers a host of exclusive benefits. All card holders enjoy up to four complimentary golf round offers every month. Further, access to eight domestic airport lounges is also provided annually.

The card also features lucrative dining offers and discounts along with an accelerated reward points system on both domestic and international spending. Thus making the product a well rounded choice for those who value comfort, travel perks and rewards.

5. Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card: This particular credit card gives 5% NeuCoins back on Tata brands, 1.5% on non-Tata product spends. It includes domestic and international lounge access, fuel surcharge waiver and NeuCoin redemption through Tata Neu application. This application is ideal for users who are comfortable with advancing technology and fond of digital tools.

Note: The additional features discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated features, terms and conditions refer to the official website of the respective credit card providing financial institution.

Market trends and financial outlook The Reserve Bank of India has recently stated that the credit surge in the country has more than doubled in the last five years. The total number of credit cards have also risen by more than 100%. Not only this it is important to acknowledge the fact that the credit card NPA’s have also surged dramatically in the last few years.

These developments call for prudence on the part of borrowers and all credit applicants. Therefore, when you are aiming to apply for a new credit card or a personal loan do take into consideration the advice of financial advisors and properly understand and educate yourself of the challenges that you might face while repaying the availed credit.