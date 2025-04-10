5 popular credit cards offering large cashbacks to users

At the time of applying for a credit card, card users typically weigh a number of pros and cons. Some card applicants give a lot of significance to the annual fee charged, while some get too carried away with the merchant discounts that come with the cards.

Meanwhile, some cards offer a range of cashbacks based on the purchases made via credit card. For the unversed, cashback is a form of reward system wherein a portion of the money that cardholders spend is returned, typically as a credit on your card account.

Here we list out five popular credit cards which offer considerable cashback to cardholders. The list below is indicative, not exhaustive.

Credit cards offering cashback to users: I. Axis Bank ACE Credit Card: This card offers 5 percent cashback on bill payments (electricity, internet, gas and morgye) and DTH and mobile recharges. It offers four percent cashback on Swiggy, Zomato and Ola, and 1.5 percent cashback on all other spends.

II. HSBC Live+ Credit Card: You can earn 10 percent accelerated cashback up to ₹1,000 a month on all dining, food delivery and grocery spends. There is also 1.5 percent unlimited cashback on most other spends.

III. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: This card offers 5 percent cashback on Flipkart and Cleartrip spends 4 percent cashback on preferred merchants. One can earn unlimited 1 percent cashback on other eligible categories. The cashback will be directly credited in the credit card statement.

IV. HDFC Millennia Credit Card: This card offers 5 percent cashback on Amazon, Bookmyshow, Cultfit, Flipkart, Myntra, SonyLive, Swiggy, TataCliq, Uber and Zomato. There is also 1 percent cashback on other expenses.

V. SBI Cashback Credit Card: There is 5 percent cashback on online spends without any merchant restriction and 1 percent cashback on offline spends. Card cashback is auto-credited to SBI card account within two working days of next statement generation.