5 popular credit cards which offer lifestyle benefits. Check the list here

If you are planning to get a credit card which offers good lifestyle benefits, then it is recommended to check the key features it offers and the fee it levies.

Let us first describe what a lifestyle credit card is.

For the unversed -- lifestyle credit cards are premium credit cards that are meant to offer benefits across lifestyle categories such as dining, travel, shopping, wellness, entertainment and luxury experiences.

These cards are ideal for individuals who spend significantly on these categories and want exclusive perks, cashback, or reward points to enhance their lifestyle. Here we list out the 5 popular credit cards

5 popular lifestyle credit cards I. HDFC Infinia Credit Card Metal Edition: It is a metallic Card which offers complimentary nights and buffet at participating ITC hotels. Besides it gives complimentary club Marriott membership for the first year that offers up to 20 per cent discounts for Dining and stay across Asia – Pacific region, unlimited airport lounge access across the globe for Primary as well as add-on members.

The card also offers 5 reward points for every ₹150 spent and global personal concierge round the clock.

II. HDFC Diners Club Black Credit Card: This card offers complimentary annual memberships of Club Marriott, Times Prime, Amazon Prime, Swiggy One (3 months) and MMT BLACK. Besides this offers complimentary vouchers of Ola cabs, cult.fit Live, BookMyShow, TataCliQ on spends of over ₹80,000 every month.

There are five reward points for every ₹150 spent, up to 10X reward points via SmartBuy and 2X on weekend dining and complimentary golf games across the finest courses in the world (which are six per quarter).

III. ICICI Bank Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card: This card offers complimentary Eazydiner Prime Membership Every Year with experience of 12 months of complimentary EazyDiner Prime Membership featuring guaranteed 25 per cent to 50 per cent discounts at over 3,000 top restaurants in India and Dubai.

This also enables you to get free cake or dessert at select restaurants on your special occasions. You get access to 12,500 ICICI reward points as an annual bonus. These points will be credited upon annual fee realisation.

You can redeem your ICICI Reward Points from many options ranging from movie and travel vouchers to lifestyle products, mobiles and appliances.

IV. Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card: You get a discount of upto 15 percent on international and domestic Oberoi & Trident hotels. The cardholders can also enjoy unlimited visits to select airport lounges in India.

V. Aurum Credit Card: With AURUM, cardholders receive concierge assistance for hotel reservations, flight bookings, and more.

The cardholders can also enjoy 16 complimentary golf rounds per calendar year (which means 4 per quarter).

The AURUM cardholders can also authorise a secretary or executive assistant to conduct limited interactions with SBI Card on their behalf. You can also get 4 movie tickets worth ₹1,000 every month on bookmyshow.com and two free tickets are applicable per booking.