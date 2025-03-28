5 popular premium credit cards you can explore—Key features explained

If you are new to credit cards, it is worthwhile to mention that there are broadly two categories: basic vanilla cards which offer common features such as discounts and reward points and, and premium cards which offer some extraordinary features in exchange for a high annual fee. Almost all credit card providers i.e., banks offer both these categories.

Here, we list out the key features of 5 premium cards offered by the banks in India.

Also Read | THESE 5 credit cards levy zero annual fees. Check the list here

5 popular premium credit card and their features I.American Express Platinum Card: This Amex card offers a range of discounts. For instance, cardholders are entitled to claim a 25 percent discount on stay in Taj, Oberoi, The Lalit and other premium hotels.

It also offers anywhere between 15 to 25 percent discount on other travel options and 25 percent on lifestyle options. The annual fee is ₹66,0000. Meanwhile, the bank has temporarily paused the acceptance of new applications.

II.HDFC Diners Club Black Credit Card: This card's joining/renewal membership fee is ₹10,000 plus taxes. The cardholders can get renewal fee waived if they spend ₹5 lakh in the preceding 12 months.

The card is offered only to those applicants (salaried individuals) whose monthly income is more than ₹2.5 lakh per month. For the self-employed applicants, the minimum income cap is ₹30 lakh per annum.

The card holders are entitled to receive complimentary annual memberships of Club Marriott, Times Prime, Amazon Prime, Swiggy One (3 months) and MMT Black. Additionally, 5 reward points are offered for every ₹150 spent.

III. Axis Reserve Credit Card:Its joining fee is ₹50,000 as per the information circulated by Axis Bank on Dec 20, 2024.The card by Axis Bank offers complimentary priority pass membership with unlimited visits and limitless domestic lounge visits. Other complimentary memberships which the card offers include Club ITC, Accoplus, Handcrafted Club Marriott Asia Pacific besides offers at Oberoi Hotels and resorts.

The card also offers EazyDiner Prime membership and complimentary movie tickets on BookMyShow.

IV. ICICI Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card: Card's joining fee is ₹12,499 plus tax. The fee can be reversed upon spending ₹10 lakh in the preceding year.

This card by ICICI Bank offers memberships of Taj Epicure and EazyDiner Prime. Along with this, it also offers unlimited airport lounge access and unlimited complimentary golf rounds.

V.Aurum Credit Card: Card's annual and renewal fee is ₹9,999 plus taxes.

Cardholders are entitled to a slew of memberships which include Club Marriott, Mint, Angel Investment Network.

If you love to play golf, you may like to make use of 16 complimentary golf rounds per year and a dozen complimentary golf lessons. Additionally, you will be entitled to four movie tickets worth ₹1,000 every month on Bookmyshow.