5 post office savings schemes that offer income tax benefits2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 01:09 PM IST
- Post office offers a variety of savings schemes that offer income tax benefits
To increase long-term savings, the government introduced post office savings schemes. India Post offers a variety of investment options that serve a double purpose- one of investing and the second offering income tax benefits under Section 80C. Public provident fund (PPF), 5-year post office deposit scheme, National Savings Certificate (NSC), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) are among the 5 post office savings schemes that offer income tax benefits.