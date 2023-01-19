5 post office savings schemes that offer income tax benefits

1) Public provident fund (PPF)

After the latest revision, the interest rate on the PPF is 7.1%. PPF, which has a maturity period of 15 years, enjoys EEE (exempt, exempt, and exempt) status. The minimum amount that must be deposited in a PPF account in a financial year is ₹500 and the maximum limit is ₹1.5 lakh. Your contributions up to ₹1.5 lakh a year qualify for income tax deduction under Section 80C. The best part about PPF is that the interest earned is also not taxable, and the amount received at maturity is also exempt from tax.