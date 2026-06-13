5 powerful money lessons I learned from the world’s first trillionaire, Elon Musk

In a post on the social media platform he owns, Elon Musk recently said, “Whoever said ‘money can’t buy happiness’ really knew what they were talking about.”
Already the wealthiest person on the planet, Musk can now add another distinction to his belt—the world's first trillionaire.
Shares of SpaceX rose 19% Friday to $160.95 each in their first day of trading, vaulting the value of the rocket and AI company Musk founded to $2.2 trillion. His fortune now stands at the once-unimaginable figure of $1.1 trillion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That’s more than three times that of the world’s second-richest person, Google co-founder Larry Page.
Less than a decade ago, crossing the $100 billion wealth mark was a rare achievement on Bloomberg's Billionaires Index. Elon Musk surpassed that milestone in 2020. And since then, his fortune surged as Tesla became one of the best-performing stocks in history, while SpaceX's valuation soared as investors rushed to invest in the private space company. Today, these two companies account for the bulk of Musk's massive wealth.
Here are five simple money lessons you and I can learn from world’s first trillionaire, Elon Musk.
By 2008, Elon Musk was facing one of the toughest periods of his career. Space X and Tesla were both running out of money. Yet Musk remained committed to his long-term vision, refusing to let short-term challenges derail his ambitions.
Similarly, data shows that investing consistently, for example, through SIPs, often creates more wealth than trying to time the market or chase quick gains.
Lesson: Focus on a long-term investing approach rather than searching for the right multibagger.
Musk’s business ventures — including Tesla and SpaceX— seems like ideas out of science fiction movies and way ahead of time. And yet, time after time, they have been successful
Taking risks scares most of us. But Musk said in an interview that he simply uses the scientific method to assess risk.
Lesson: Avoiding all risks may feel safe, but it can also limit opportunities. Calculated risks—supported by research, conviction and preparation—are often necessary to achieve exceptional results.
Elon Musk is the world’s richest person—“excluding sovereigns,” as he jokingly likes to say. Most of his wealth comes from his stake in Tesla. While few people think of Musk as a stock investor, it is stock ownership that ultimately made him extraordinarily wealthy.
Lesson: You can fear investing in the stock market — and many people do. But it’s very difficult to become rich without some exposure to stocks. You can invest through mutual funds, ETFs also if you are reluctant to put your money on stocks ditectly.
In 2002, eBay bought PayPal for $1.5 billion. As PayPal’s co-founder, Musk collected a cool $175 million from the sale.
While many people would have chosen to retire after amassing such a fortune, Musk reinvested much of his wealth into ambitious ventures, helping build the companies that have made him a legend
Lesson: Wealth often grows not from what you earn, but from what you continue to invest. Whether it's dividends, business earnings or salary savings, putting money back into productive assets can significantly accelerate wealth creation.
Musk has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to back his beliefs with his own capital despite what critics said. During difficult periods, he invested much of his personal fortune into Tesla and SpaceX when external funding was hard to secure.
Lesson: Before investing your money, understand how the business makes money, what drives its growth and what risks it faces. Investing in areas you understand can help you make better decisions and stay confident during market volatility.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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