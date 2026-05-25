5 powerful ways to improve your SIP performance and build long-term wealth faster

Despite market volatility, systematic investment plans (SIPs) continue to see strong investor participation, with SIP inflows crossing ₹31,000 crores in April 2026. At the same time, many investors are evaluating whether their current SIP investments are sufficient to help them achieve long-term financial goals such as building a corpus of ₹1 crore.

Here are five practical SIP strategies that can help improve return potential and support your long-term wealth creation goals.

5 Hacks To Make Your SIPs More Powerful

Choose Step-up SIP One of the biggest mistakes people make while doing SIP is sticking to the same amount for years. When inflation is rising, lifestyle changes, and salary increases, then you should also consider increasing your SIP contribution.

This is where a step-up SIP becomes useful. It allows investors to automatically increase their SIP amount at regular intervals.

If you start a monthly SIP of ₹5,000 for 10 years in an equity mutual fund with an expected return of 12% per year, you can build a total corpus of around ₹11 lakh by investing ₹6 lakh.

Also Read | Top 5 flexi cap mutual funds to consider for SIP in a volatile market

Now, if you increase your SIP amount by 10% every year, your total investment rises to around ₹10 lakh, but your wealth can grow to nearly ₹16 lakh. This means that by investing just ₹4 lakh extra, you can potentially earn over ₹5 lakh more in returns.

Invested Amount Tenure Estimated Return Total Wealth Regular SIP ₹ 6 Lakh 10 years ₹ 5 Lakh ₹ 11 Lakh Step-Up SIP (10%) ₹ 10 Lakh 10 years ₹ 6 Lakh ₹ 16 Lakh

Combine SIP and Lumpsum Investing SIP increases your wealth on a periodic basis, and adding a lumpsum amount to the same SIP funds can take you closer to your goals. This strategy increases the overall base investment amount and allows your money to benefit more from long-term compounding.

Suppose in the same monthly SIP of ₹5,000, you put in ₹1 lakh of bonus received from the employer every year. After 10 years, you will create a total corpus of ₹29 lakh. This means that by investing ₹10 lakh extra, you can earn over ₹8 lakh more in returns.

Invested Amount Tenure Estimated Return Total Wealth Regular SIP ₹ 6 Lakh 10 Years ₹ 5 Lakh ₹ 11 Lakh SIP + Lumpsum

( ₹ 1 Lakh Yearly) ₹ 16 Lakh 10 Years ₹ 13 Lakh ₹ 29 Lakh

Choose Growth Plan Over IDCW If you are investing through SIP for long-term wealth creation, choosing the Growth option over IDCW is better. In growth plans, every dividend income and interest income gets reinvested, thereby it gets compounded by a higher amount every time.

In the IDCW (Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal) option, the fund distributes part of its earnings on a regular basis. While this may suit people who need liquid cash, SIP investors should go with a growth plan to increase their wealth over the long-term.

There are two similar equity mutual funds, where the Growth Plan delivered a CAGR return of 12%, while the IDCW Plan generated a CAGR return of 10%. After 10 years of investing, the Growth plan would create a total wealth of ₹11 lakh while the IDCW plan would create a wealth of ₹10 lakh.

Invested Amount Tenure Estimated Return Total Wealth Growth Plan ₹ 6 Lakh 10 years ₹ 5 Lakh ₹ 11 Lakh IDCW Plan ₹ 6 Lakh 10 years ₹ 4 Lakh ₹ 10 Lakh

Select Funds With a Lower Expense Ratio The expense ratio is the annual fee charged by mutual fund houses for managing the investments. This cost is deducted directly from the fund’s NAV, which means a higher expense ratio can reduce the long-term returns.

There are two equity mutual funds, where Fund A has an expense ratio of 0.5% and Fund B has an expense ratio of 1%. If both funds generate a return of 12% annually before expenses, the lower expense ratio fund will leave you with higher returns over time.

After 10 years of investing, Fund A can create a corpus of around ₹10.9 lakh, while Fund B will grow to only around ₹10.6 lakh. This creates a difference of nearly ₹30,000, showing how even a small difference in expense ratio can impact long-term wealth creation.

Invested Amount Tenure Estimated Return Total Wealth Fund A (0.5%) ₹ 6 Lakh 10 Years ₹ 4.9 Lakh ₹ 10.9 Lakh Fund B (1%) ₹ 6 Lakh 10 Years ₹ 4.6 Lakh ₹ 10.6 Lakh

Don’t Run SIPs in Funds With Overlapping Portfolios Running multiple SIPs can only be considered as diversification if it is into different types of funds. People generally make a mistake by investing in a flexi cap fund and a multi cap fund that have similar portfolio holdings. This does not reduce the chances of earning higher returns, but also increases the risk level of your portfolio.