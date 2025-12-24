5 practical steps to avoid legal action after a personal loan default

Inform your lender immediately: Never ignore missed EMI reminders, text messages or emails. If you receive recovery calls, face them respectfully and make an effort to build good relations and maintain fair communication. Explain your difficulties, such as a job loss, medical emergency, etc.

Request for loan restructuring or temporary relief: Several lending institutions in the country offer borrowers distinct options such as EMI rescheduling, moratoriums, restructuring of payments and tenure extensions. These methods can assist in regularising the account and prevent it from turning into a non-performing asset (NPA).

Negotiate a settlement or repayment plan: If you have serious financial limitations and a full repayment is not possible, then you should not hesitate to discuss a structured repayment plan with your lending institution. This can be done by writing an official email or having a telephonic conversation with the designated customer support team. In exceptional cases, lending institutions may also agree to a one-time settlement to close out a pending loan, subject to the terms and conditions of the original loan agreement.

Prioritise clearing overdue amounts: Even if you show willingness to make partial payments after proper discussion with the respective recovery team. This is also a constructive step. This will demonstrate your devotion towards repayment. This step will also help bring down overall debt and outstanding dues. Planned steps in this direction can slow down the recovery process and limit the imposition of additional penalties and fines.