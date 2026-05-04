5 reasons strong savings rate matters more than market returns in building a secure and sustainable retirement plan

If you are looking to build a solid retirement corpus, you should pay attention to several key concepts. Most people just pay attention to investment returns, market timing or selecting the ‘right’ asset class for investments.
The real driver of long-term economic returns and wealth creation is much simpler. Your savings rate is always fully within your control. What must be acknowledged is that a composed and disciplined approach to savings often matters more than chasing higher returns.
Your savings rate is a factor that decides how much of your income is consistently set aside for the future. The rule here is simple: the higher the amount (i.e., percentage) you save, the faster your retirement corpus will grow.
These factors differ significantly from market performance, which can fluctuate based on a host of factors such as geopolitical events, national events and inflation. You can improve your savings habit and make it stable and predictable with effort. Such a good habit can also form the backbone of your financial planning and long-term economic prosperity.
Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar, explains this further, saying, “The most critical factor in retirement planning is a disciplined savings rate. Aim for at least 20% of income and increase it over time. Starting early matters. Saving ₹20,000 instead of ₹10,000 a month over 25 years can nearly double your corpus. What you save, and how long you stay invested, drives compounding.”
This highlights the significance of starting as early as possible. Not only that, but staying devoted and consistent for years together also holds immense value. Time and patience further amplify your money through compounding, but only if you are willing to devote your time and stay focused and disciplined with your savings.
Retirement planning is critical, given the rise in inflation, especially medical inflation. It is simple: you need funds to fund your retirement.
Retirement planning is less about predicting markets and timing entries into equity markets and more about building good habits. A high and consistent savings rate is one such solid habit.
Keep things simple, focus on saving as much as you can, and invest the same amount in growth assets, in line with your risk appetite and guidance from a certified financial advisor.
Because in the long run it is not just about how much you earn, but how much you save, invest in growth asset classes and permit to grow, these factors holistically define your retirement success.
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