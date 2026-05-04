5 reasons strong savings rate matters more than market returns in building a secure and sustainable retirement plan

A disciplined savings rate drives retirement planning by boosting compounding, reducing risk, and ensuring financial security, helping individuals build a stable, sustainable long-term wealth corpus.

Shivam Shukla
Published4 May 2026, 05:13 PM IST
Why focusing on your savings rate is the smartest strategy for long-term retirement planning and wealth creation? Check out expert views.
Why focusing on your savings rate is the smartest strategy for long-term retirement planning and wealth creation? Check out expert views.

If you are looking to build a solid retirement corpus, you should pay attention to several key concepts. Most people just pay attention to investment returns, market timing or selecting the ‘right’ asset class for investments.

The real driver of long-term economic returns and wealth creation is much simpler. Your savings rate is always fully within your control. What must be acknowledged is that a composed and disciplined approach to savings often matters more than chasing higher returns.

Savings rate: Concept, meaning and essence of savings

Your savings rate is a factor that decides how much of your income is consistently set aside for the future. The rule here is simple: the higher the amount (i.e., percentage) you save, the faster your retirement corpus will grow.

These factors differ significantly from market performance, which can fluctuate based on a host of factors such as geopolitical events, national events and inflation. You can improve your savings habit and make it stable and predictable with effort. Such a good habit can also form the backbone of your financial planning and long-term economic prosperity.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar, explains this further, saying, “The most critical factor in retirement planning is a disciplined savings rate. Aim for at least 20% of income and increase it over time. Starting early matters. Saving 20,000 instead of 10,000 a month over 25 years can nearly double your corpus. What you save, and how long you stay invested, drives compounding.”

Also Read | Investing after 45: How to balance safety, growth and retirement planning

This highlights the significance of starting as early as possible. Not only that, but staying devoted and consistent for years together also holds immense value. Time and patience further amplify your money through compounding, but only if you are willing to devote your time and stay focused and disciplined with your savings.

5 reasons why savings rate is the key to retirement planning

  1. Directly controls wealth creation: Your savings rate has a more immediate and profound impact on your overall wealth creation over the years. You can start by saving 20% of your income. This is even more important than investment returns. You cannot control the applicable interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits, or the equity market returns, in the long run. Still, you can control how much you save every month.
  2. Accelerates the power of compounding: Compounding is the eighth wonder of the world, as explained by Albert Einstein. That is why the earlier you start saving and investing in compounding asset classes, the better it is for your wealth-creation journey. Do remember: even a minor increase in savings can yield exponential gains over the next few decades.
  3. Reduces reliance on risky investments: Sensible savings habits help you manage your finances properly. This way, you always build an emergency fund and handle financial challenges prudently. This habit can also help you in reducing the need to chase high-risk, high-return investments to meet ambitious retirement goals. Your focus should be on building a more realistic and stable retirement target so you can have a pleasant financial planning experience and a meaningful journey.
  4. Builds financial discipline: These factors clearly underscore the vital need to stay focused on saving carefully. This habit should be started and implemented with devotion as soon as you start earning. You should also be aware of the risk of lifestyle inflation and keep your family's needs and long-term economic objectives in mind while practising prudent financial discipline. Honesty and integrity are the keys to such issues.
  5. Provides flexibility and security: A higher savings rate, therefore, provides an individual with much-needed cushion and security. This permits early retirement, career breaks, job losses or handling unforeseen life events without stress or any surprise.

Retirement planning is critical, given the rise in inflation, especially medical inflation. It is simple: you need funds to fund your retirement.

Retirement planning is less about predicting markets and timing entries into equity markets and more about building good habits. A high and consistent savings rate is one such solid habit.

Also Read | SCSS interest income: Check what ₹10, ₹20 & ₹30 lakh generates monthly

Keep things simple, focus on saving as much as you can, and invest the same amount in growth assets, in line with your risk appetite and guidance from a certified financial advisor.

Because in the long run it is not just about how much you earn, but how much you save, invest in growth asset classes and permit to grow, these factors holistically define your retirement success.

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