5 reasons strong savings rate matters more than market returns in building a secure and sustainable retirement plan

Directly controls wealth creation: Your savings rate has a more immediate and profound impact on your overall wealth creation over the years. You can start by saving 20% of your income. This is even more important than investment returns. You cannot control the applicable interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits, or the equity market returns, in the long run. Still, you can control how much you save every month.

Accelerates the power of compounding: Compounding is the eighth wonder of the world, as explained by Albert Einstein. That is why the earlier you start saving and investing in compounding asset classes, the better it is for your wealth-creation journey . Do remember: even a minor increase in savings can yield exponential gains over the next few decades.

Reduces reliance on risky investments: Sensible savings habits help you manage your finances properly. This way, you always build an emergency fund and handle financial challenges prudently. This habit can also help you in reducing the need to chase high-risk, high-return investments to meet ambitious retirement goals. Your focus should be on building a more realistic and stable retirement target so you can have a pleasant financial planning experience and a meaningful journey.

Builds financial discipline: These factors clearly underscore the vital need to stay focused on saving carefully. This habit should be started and implemented with devotion as soon as you start earning. You should also be aware of the risk of lifestyle inflation and keep your family's needs and long-term economic objectives in mind while practising prudent financial discipline. Honesty and integrity are the keys to such issues.