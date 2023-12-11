5 reasons why gold ETF is better than physical gold for uncertain times
Gold ETFs are an innovative investment vehicle that offers exposure to the yellow metal without the need to hold physical gold.
In an era of ever-shifting global financial landscapes, investors are increasingly searching for refuge from market turbulence and economic ambiguity. This quest for stability has revitalised interest in a traditional asset: gold. Historically, gold has been a sought-after sanctuary during economic upheaval, and its appeal is growing. While owning physical gold has been the traditional means of hedging against uncertainty, Gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) are emerging as a more practical, accessible, and flexible approach for investors to protect their wealth.