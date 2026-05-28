5 simple Demat account opening steps and smart stock market investing tips for beginners in India

India has witnessed massive retail participation in its equity markets over the past few years. According to recent data compiled by Anand Rathi Wealth, India’s demat accounts have increased from 90 million in FY22 to 225 million in FY26.

While net additions peaked in FY25 and moderated slightly thereafter, the overall trend reflects a structural rise in retail participation driven by financialization and digital access. This rise in retail participation makes it vital for all new and upcoming retail investors, especially those holding these 22 core demat accounts, to understand the basics of stock market investing so they can create wealth and protect their finances from erosion caused by excessive trading and market activity.

Let us discuss several aspects of the Indian stock market, along with easy steps to follow to open a new demat account and start trading.

What is Sensex? The BSE Sensex is a prominent benchmark index of the country, with 30 large, reputable and financially strong companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Tracking the price movements of this index reflects the overall market sentiment, the country's robustness and its economic sentiment. Given these factors, you must analyse the companies listed in this index to better understand India's economy.

What is Nifty 50? Nifty 50 is an important benchmark that tracks 50 leading companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. The companies in this benchmark are diverse and span sectors such as Banking, Information and Technology, Chemicals, Cement, among others. The Nifty 50 benchmark index is utilized to measure Indian equity performance.

Also Read | Beginner’s guide to SIP investing in passive mutual funds

Here are simple steps to open a new demat account and start participating in the country's equity markets.

5 simple steps to open a Demat account and start stock market investing Select a SEBI-registered broker or investment platform. Check credentials carefully before signing up. Collect essential documents such as PAN card, Aadhaar card, bank account details and mobile number, ready for use. Submit the requested details in the online application form and complete the KYC verification through OTP or video-enabled verification, depending on the demat account provider. Upload the required documents, cross-check the application form and e-sign the applications. Then wait for approval; you will also receive an acknowledgement email at your registered email address and on your phone. After approval, you will receive your Demat and trading account credentials. These details can be used to set up your account and start trading. Just like a bank account keeps money, a Demat account stores shares electronically, while a trading account helps you buy and sell securities.

Basic investing fundamentals for beginners Understand the basics, speak to certified investment professionals. Read good books on personal finance and investing. Build resilience, patience and depth and don’t fall for trading tips. Diversify your investments across sectors as per your risk appetite. Make regular investments through SIPs in mutual funds or stocks. Focus on long-term wealth creation and avoid falling for quick profits. Understand basic concepts such as market capitalisation, P/E ratio, P/B ratio, and risk management. If you are a new investor, you should avoid emotional trading, excessive borrowing and blindly following market rumours or social media tips. Such practices can be financially damaging.