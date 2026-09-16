5 simple money lessons from The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham: Market moods, picking stocks and more

Benjamin Graham’s The Intelligent Investor advises on understanding investments through careful examination. Check out these 5 simple money lessons from the celebrated book.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated16 Sep 2026, 12:03 AM IST
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5 simple money lessons from Benjamin Graham’s The Intelligent Investor: Market moods, picking stocks and more
5 simple money lessons from Benjamin Graham’s The Intelligent Investor: Market moods, picking stocks and more(AI image)

Investing can feel confusing when prices jump, headlines shout, and friends promise easy profits. Benjamin Graham’s The Intelligent Investor offers a calmer way to think about money.

Its lessons centre on understanding purchases, controlling emotions and allowing room for mistakes. Here are 5 simple money lessons from the book, explained through everyday examples.

Buy a business, not a rising price

A share represents an ownership stake in a company. Graham asks investors to examine the business behind the price. Imagine buying a neighbourhood shop. You would check its earnings, loans and customers before paying.

Apply care when considering shares. Understand how the company earns money and whether its finances look healthy. Buying only because someone expects prices to rise is speculation. That means betting on future prices without support from business facts.

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Do not let market moods control you

Graham describes the market through an imaginary business partner called Mr Market. This partner offers different prices, depending on whether he feels cheerful or worried. You can accept his offer or ignore it.

Likewise, a falling share price does not automatically mean a business has failed. A rising price does not automatically mean it has improved. Check the underlying business before reacting. Treat prices as offers, rather than instructions you must follow.

Leave room for being wrong

Even careful estimates can turn out badly. Graham’s margin of safety means paying below a business’ estimated worth. Suppose your research suggests a share is worth 100. Paying 70 leaves more room for error than paying 98.

However, this example does not establish a fixed discount rule. Your estimate could still be wrong, and losses remain possible. A low price alone does not make a weak business attractive.

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Avoid putting everything into one company

Even promising businesses can face trouble. Graham supports spreading investments rather than relying on a single choice. Think of a farmer growing several crops. One damaged crop need not destroy the entire harvest.

Similarly, different investments can reduce dependence on any single company. However, several shares in the same industry may still face similar problems. Spreading money reduces some risks, but cannot prevent every loss.

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Choose an approach you can maintain

Benjamin Graham distinguishes between investors seeking simplicity and those willing to research businesses. Being busy does not mean you must become an expert stock picker. Choose an approach that matches your time, knowledge, and willingness to investigate.

Avoid copying someone else’s strategy merely because it sounds impressive. Consistency and sensible decisions matter more than constant activity.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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