5 simple money lessons from The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham: Market moods, picking stocks and more

Investing can feel confusing when prices jump, headlines shout, and friends promise easy profits. Benjamin Graham’s The Intelligent Investor offers a calmer way to think about money.

Its lessons centre on understanding purchases, controlling emotions and allowing room for mistakes. Here are 5 simple money lessons from the book, explained through everyday examples.

Buy a business, not a rising price A share represents an ownership stake in a company. Graham asks investors to examine the business behind the price. Imagine buying a neighbourhood shop. You would check its earnings, loans and customers before paying.

Apply care when considering shares. Understand how the company earns money and whether its finances look healthy. Buying only because someone expects prices to rise is speculation. That means betting on future prices without support from business facts.

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Do not let market moods control you Graham describes the market through an imaginary business partner called Mr Market. This partner offers different prices, depending on whether he feels cheerful or worried. You can accept his offer or ignore it.

Likewise, a falling share price does not automatically mean a business has failed. A rising price does not automatically mean it has improved. Check the underlying business before reacting. Treat prices as offers, rather than instructions you must follow.

Leave room for being wrong Even careful estimates can turn out badly. Graham’s margin of safety means paying below a business’ estimated worth. Suppose your research suggests a share is worth ₹100. Paying ₹70 leaves more room for error than paying ₹98.

However, this example does not establish a fixed discount rule. Your estimate could still be wrong, and losses remain possible. A low price alone does not make a weak business attractive.

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Avoid putting everything into one company Even promising businesses can face trouble. Graham supports spreading investments rather than relying on a single choice. Think of a farmer growing several crops. One damaged crop need not destroy the entire harvest.

Similarly, different investments can reduce dependence on any single company. However, several shares in the same industry may still face similar problems. Spreading money reduces some risks, but cannot prevent every loss.

Choose an approach you can maintain Benjamin Graham distinguishes between investors seeking simplicity and those willing to research businesses. Being busy does not mean you must become an expert stock picker. Choose an approach that matches your time, knowledge, and willingness to investigate.