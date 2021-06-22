5 SIP trends in the past 5 years identified by IDFC Mutual Fund

Smaller cities catch up: Smaller cities and towns have shown faster growth in SIP registrations. New SIPs in these areas (classified as beyond the top 30 cities or B 30) grew by 24% whereas in T 30 they grew by 17%. 59.61 lakh out of the no of SIPs (1.41 crore) came from B 30 locations. The regional split of SIPs however has remained roughly the same over the past 5 years with western India accounting for 35% of SIPs.