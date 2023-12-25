5 small finance banks offer interest of up to 9% on their fixed deposits
Most small finance banks offer an interest of 8-9 percent per annum on their long duration fixed deposits. Utkarsh Small Bank offers 9.10 percent on term deposits of 2-3 years tenure to senior citizens
Depositors are accustomed to choosing a bank based on a number of factors which include rate of interest they offer, customer-friendly services they provide and the word-of-mouth feedback.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message