5 smart credit card hacks to save money and maintain a healthy credit score

Credit cards can be powerful tools for managing finances when used sensibly and strategically. They can help users save funds through cashbacks, rewards, and interest-free periods. Still, be clear; misuse or overuse of credit cards can often lead to debt traps and hidden costs.

This makes it vital for day-to-day credit card users to understand and adopt smart usage habits to maximise benefits while avoiding unnecessary financial complications later.

Says Sarika Grover, Co-Founder of LoansJagat, “With 11.94 crore active credit cards in India as of April 2026, many users still end up paying extra due to poor credit habits. The simplest way to save money is to clear the full outstanding amount every month instead of paying only the minimum due, as credit card interest rates can go as high as 30–48% annually.”

She further added, “Cardholders should also keep track of reward points and redeem them before expiry to avoid losing benefits. Another important practice is to keep credit utilisation below 30% of the card limit, which helps maintain a healthy CIBIL score. Used wisely, credit cards can offer convenience, rewards, and financial flexibility without becoming a debt burden.”

Keeping these important points in mind, let us discuss simple yet effective ways credit card users can use to make the most of their credit cards and save money.

5 simple ways to save money while using credit cards

I. Pay the full credit card bill This goes without saying: do not rely on making minimum payments. This is because credit cards come with very high interest rates, and if you make it a habit to just make minimum payments, the interest charges can compound slowly, rendering the entire experience of using credit cards futile.

II. Keep utilisation below 30% When you apply for and receive a credit card, you are provided with a credit limit. How you manage this limit speaks volumes about your credit card usage. This metric should be below 30% to present yourself as a responsible credit card user. For example, if your credit card limit is ₹1,00,000, make sure you never exceed ₹30,000 on it.

III. Redeem reward points before expiry As a well-informed user, you should be clear and up to date on the latest market developments, including offers, rewards, and the benefits your credit card provides its customers. This way, you will always make the most of your credit card experience and save money on lucrative deals, offers, and rebate opportunities for various products and services. Make sure you redeem your reward points before they expire.

IV. Track statements to avoid late payments Your credit card statement is your financial report card. How have you performed with your credit card usage? Are there any wrong entries on your credit card? Have you made payments on time? Have you suffered due to high interest rates on missed payments? All such questions can be answered clearly from your credit card statement. That is why, to keep your credit profile healthy and your credit score, you should track your credit card statements and avoid late payments.

V. Avoid the minimum due payment trap Minimum payment due is the concept of making the minimum due payment. Now, such a strategy definitely helps in keeping your credit card account active. Still, be clear, most of your balance remains unpaid, and interest keeps building on it.

Without proper management and negligence on your end, such a habit can create serious financial problems for you, because it can trap you in long-term economic debt, and snowball the total costs much higher. It is better to pay the full bill, keep things neat, and avoid unnecessary debt.

Also Read | Credit Card APR explained: How APR works and why it matters for users