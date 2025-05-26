5 smart tips to repay your personal loan faster and save money

Personal loans are a popular financial tool for efficiently managing various expenses such as education, marriage, medical, home renovation expenses etc. Still, paying the loan on a consistent basis and at a faster pace can save borrowers significant amounts in interest payments and improve their overall credit profiles.

Vikkas Goyal, founder of Rupee112, says "Paying off a personal loan faster isn’t just about making timely EMIs—it’s about being strategic. Using bonuses, tax refunds, or even small prepayments can reduce your interest burden and loan tenure significantly, helping you become debt-free sooner."

Here are five practical strategies to expedite your personal loan repayment:

1. Make extra payments whenever possible If you decide and consistently repay more than the minimum required EMI, this can substantially reduce your loan tenure and the total interest you will pay through the repayment tenure of your loan cumulatively. Even modest additions in EMI payments such as even ₹2,000 extra on a monthly basis, can result in significant financial savings over time.

2. Opt for loan balance transfers In case your current loan carries a high interest rate then you should consider transferring the outstanding balance to another lender offering lower interest rates. This can be done by proper consultation with a certified financial advisor. Further, this move can help you in reducing your monthly EMIs and the overall interest burden.

3. Utilise windfalls for lump-sum payments To reduce the principal amount and bring down interest accruals lower, you can also plan and put all your unexpected financial gains, such as bonuses, tax refunds, financial gifts etc., directly to your loan principal. This will simply ensure that all the focus is put on boosting your loan repayment.

4. Consolidate multiple debts Debt consolidation is the concept of combining multiple debts into a well structured single loan, generally with a lower interest rate. This particular strategy simplifies repayment and can also help in reducing the total interest paid. You can also focus on making repayments in a little more rapid manner when you see the total applicable interest rates going down due to loan consolidation along with improved clarity coming along as things get streamlined further.

5. Negotiate loan terms with your lender On your part you should get into an open communication with your respective lender. This simple step can result in a fairer and favourable loan term arrangement for you. Further, if you have sincerely maintained a good relationship with your lender and a reputable repayment history then your lender might even be willing to adjust your interest rate or EMI schedule to better suit your financial situation.

Regulatory insights: To ensure fair practices in loan management and disbursement, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continuously issues guidelines for banks and financial institutions. For example, banks and financial institutions are advised not to levy foreclosure charges on floating rate term loans sanctioned to individual borrowers. Such a step will help in bringing more clarity, transparency and fairness in the financial system.

Therefore, accelerating the repayment of your personal loan requires sincere strategic planning on the borrowers part. Not only this, it is equally crucial that the borrower maintains discipline in his financial management and planning.

Hence, by introducing such financial practices in their day to day lives, borrowers can reduce their debt burden, save interest and boost their financial stability.