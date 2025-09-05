5 smart ways to ensure ethical personal loan repayment

Smart personal loan repayment strategies help borrowers maintain financial discipline, avoid debt traps, and safeguard credit scores while leveraging technology and responsible practices for a healthier borrowing experience.

Personal loans and digital borrowing are now indispensable parts of the daily lives of individuals in the country. These are credit lines that offer borrowers the means to meet urgent and planned expenses such as medical, education, wedding, etc.

In such a scenario, borrowers must also inculcate timely and ethical repayment practices to ensure that borrowing remains a pleasant experience and that the possibility of defaults is also kept in check.

Vibhore Goyal, founder of OneBanc, says, “India’s personal loan book now exceeds 14.9 lakh crore, growing 14.2% year-on-year, with non-performing assets having climbed past 11,000 crore. Defaults aren’t rising from ethics but weak financial discipline. Repaying loans is like eating well; intent means little without systems that enforce boundaries.

“In today’s world, those systems must be connected and intelligent: AI that personalises cash flows, auto-allocates savings, and reinforces repayment behaviour. Without such guardrails, EMIs clash with volatile incomes, and defaults spiral. Financial resilience demands not moralising debt, but embedding discipline into daily money flows through technology,” he added.

5 ways to ensure ethics in repayment

  1. Borrow only what you can repay easily. Never stretch your budget; be responsible.
  2. Ensure on-time EMI payments, set auto-debit facilities, and manage debt properly.
  3. Use technology and digital budgeting applications to track repayments.
  4. Openly communicate with lending institutions if you are facing repayment difficulties.
  5. Opt for banks and lenders that foster transparency, customer-first, and responsible lending practices.

Avoid these common repayment pitfalls and mistakes

  • Making emotional decisions and going for loans beyond repayment capacity.
  • Falling for debt traps, missing EMIs, leading to legal action and penalties.
  • Failing to understand the importance of credit scores and ignoring hard inquiries.
  • Follow the herd, making borrowing decisions due to peer pressure.
  • Overlooking loan terms, conditions, and missing crucial details on repayment and charges.
  • Escaping lender communication, damaging credit integrity, and creditworthiness.

In conclusion, ethical repayment simply projects a borrower as a responsible person. It saves their credit score and protects them from debt traps. Utilising smart technology and combining sensible borrowing can ensure a robust and inclusive personal loan ecosystem in the country. Such an approach can also help reduce defaults and psychological issues related to unhealthy borrowing practices.

This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores.

