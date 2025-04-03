5 smart ways to manage personal loan EMIs online: Track, pay, and optimise with secure digital tools

India’s personal loan market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.55% between FY2025 and FY2032, according to a report by Markets and Data. This growth aligns with the country's expanding credit landscape, supported by economic development.
With personal loan volumes rising rapidly, borrowers must be extremely careful about opening new credit lines. Instead, they should focus on efficient loan management and timely repayments.
Further, the rise of digital platforms and artificial intelligence has streamlined loan distribution, making the borrowing process seamless.
These technology-driven tools also simplify tracking, paying, and managing instalments online.
Before deciding on your repayment options and plans, it is important to understand and calculate your monthly instalments accurately. Leading banks and financial institutions provide online EMI calculators.
Platforms such as ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Bank, etc., all allow borrowers to estimate and calculate their payments by entering loan details such as interest rates, loan amount, tenure, etc. These tools, hence, provide borrowers with valuable information and help them make informed financial decisions by giving them a clear repayment structure.
Managing personal loan instalments online provides several advantages. These include:
It also eliminates and reduces the need for physical effort, such as visits to the bank. Furthermore, it helps save time and maintain clarity in the process.
Lastly, online payments also provide instant payment confirmation messages, thus reducing the risk of errors and ensuring absolute transparency.
As digital lending continues to gain traction in India with the continuous evolution of technology and artificial intelligence along with improvement in modern banking, personal loans are expected to become more accessible and tailored to borrower needs and aspirations.
This will further propel efficient management of personal loan instalments online through various leading digital lending platforms. Features such as AI-driven credit analysis, paperless loan EMI processing, and instant disbursals will further boost consumers' loan management experience and efficiency as the personal loan market continues to evolve and grow.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.