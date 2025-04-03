5 smart ways to manage personal loan EMIs online: Track, pay, and optimise with secure digital tools

Learn how to efficiently manage your personal loan instalments online with auto-debit, mobile banking, BBPS, and EMI tracking. Discover the benefits of digital repayments, avoid late fees, and ensure seamless loan management with secure, AI-driven financial tools.

Shivam Shukla
Published3 Apr 2025, 01:52 PM IST
Easily manage your personal loan instalments online using mobile banking, BBPS, and auto-debit for seamless repayments.
Easily manage your personal loan instalments online using mobile banking, BBPS, and auto-debit for seamless repayments.

India’s personal loan market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.55% between FY2025 and FY2032, according to a report by Markets and Data. This growth aligns with the country's expanding credit landscape, supported by economic development. 

With personal loan volumes rising rapidly, borrowers must be extremely careful about opening new credit lines. Instead, they should focus on efficient loan management and timely repayments.

Further, the rise of digital platforms and artificial intelligence has streamlined loan distribution, making the borrowing process seamless.

These technology-driven tools also simplify tracking, paying, and managing instalments online. 

How to manage personal loan EMIs online

Understanding EMI calculation

Before deciding on your repayment options and plans, it is important to understand and calculate your monthly instalments accurately. Leading banks and financial institutions provide online EMI calculators.

Also Read | Top banks charge THESE interest rates on personal loans in April 2025

Platforms such as ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Bank, etc., all allow borrowers to estimate and calculate their payments by entering loan details such as interest rates, loan amount, tenure, etc. These tools, hence, provide borrowers with valuable information and help them make informed financial decisions by giving them a clear repayment structure.

5 ways to check and manage personal loan instalments online

  1. Set up auto-debit payments: Leading banks and financial institutions offer auto debit facilities to their customers. This helps in debiting your EMIs directly from your bank account. Thus preventing late payments and guarding against any missed EMI or late payment penalties.
  2. Through the use of mobile applications and internet banking: Banks such as HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI Bank, among others, provide dedicated portals and mobile applications for seamless loan repayment, ensuring easy transactions anytime, anywhere. Through the platforms provided by these banks, you can manage your personal loan instalments online and also keep a tab on your credit score and overall credit profile.
  3. Opt for Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS): Platforms like Bajaj Finserv integrate BBPS, allowing borrowers to pay their instalments securely through multiple payment options. Now, using this platform, you can repay your loan instalment EMI and manage it efficiently. Borrowers can use credit cards, debit cards, and UPI to check and make their loan EMI payments.
  4. Check and track payments through email statements: Regularly monitoring digital, i.e., emailed bank statements or loan account summaries, helps keep track of due dates and outstanding balances. For this, you are required to register your official work email ID with your loan-disbursing financial institution.
  5. Focus on loan rescheduling and EMI moratorium: In case of financial challenges and difficulties, leading financial institutions provide options to restructure loans, including moratoriums, revisions of EMIs, etc., to rapidly ease the repayment burden. This method can also assist in managing your personal loan instalment online.

Benefits of online loan repayment

Managing personal loan instalments online provides several advantages. These include:

  • Speed of repayment
  • Convenience in handling and processing
  • Enhancement in security

It also eliminates and reduces the need for physical effort, such as visits to the bank. Furthermore, it helps save time and maintain clarity in the process.

Lastly, online payments also provide instant payment confirmation messages, thus reducing the risk of errors and ensuring absolute transparency.

Future of personal loans in India

As digital lending continues to gain traction in India with the continuous evolution of technology and artificial intelligence along with improvement in modern banking, personal loans are expected to become more accessible and tailored to borrower needs and aspirations.

Also Read | Top banks offering low-interest personal loans in March 2025

This will further propel efficient management of personal loan instalments online through various leading digital lending platforms. Features such as AI-driven credit analysis, paperless loan EMI processing, and instant disbursals will further boost consumers' loan management experience and efficiency as the personal loan market continues to evolve and grow.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal Finance5 smart ways to manage personal loan EMIs online: Track, pay, and optimise with secure digital tools
MoreLess
First Published:3 Apr 2025, 01:52 PM IST
Know your Credit Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.