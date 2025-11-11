5 smart ways to save money through a personal loan

When used wisely, a personal loan can be more than just a means of borrowing. It can be a strategic tool to safeguard and grow your finances. The most important factor in such cases is nothing but proper planning and long-term thinking. Aspiring borrowers should sit down with a sheet of paper and a pen and write down the top reasons why they are going for a particular loan.
This can help individuals make well-thought-out calls. Here are five simple yet practical ways borrowers in the country can save money through a personal loan.
Try to treat a personal loan as a financial tool and use it wisely. You should only go ahead with any particular loan after understanding the complications and challenges a loan can bring. All personal loans come with risks such as: possibility of debt build-ups, interest charges, processing fees, hidden charges, etc.
That is why, only once you are clear of these issues, you should go ahead with a personal loan. Try to use this loan for debt consolidation, bringing down interest rates, and for meeting essential expenses. Don’t use these funds for meeting leisurely or lavish expenses.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.