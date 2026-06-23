5 steps to trace deceased investor assets using Consolidated Account Statement

Hidden investments can become difficult to trace after an investor’s passing. A Consolidated Account Statement (CAS) helps legal heirs identify, track and claim mutual funds, securities and demat holdings linked to the deceased investor’s PAN.

Shivam Shukla
Published23 Jun 2026, 02:54 PM IST
CAS can help legal heirs securely track the assets and financial holdings of a deceased investor.
CAS can help legal heirs securely track the assets and financial holdings of a deceased investor.

When an investor passes away, one of the biggest challenges for family members is coping with the emotional impact. Another challenge is to identify all investments held in the deceased’s name, as they are often spread across multiple mutual funds and demat accounts.

A Consolidated Account Statement (CAS) is a tool that can simplify this process by providing a consolidated view of investments linked to an investor’s Permanent Account Number (PAN), helping legal heirs claim financial assets, investments and wealth parked across different asset classes.

CAS is an important document for legal heirs

A CAS is a document that consolidates details of mutual funds, securities held in demat accounts, and certain bond investments. As it is generated using the investor's PAN, it provides a single-window view of electronically held investments across depositories and fund houses.

Also Read | Demat account opening: 5 steps and stock market investing tips for beginners

Let us now look at these features in detail.

Information available in CAS

How does it help legal heirs

Mutual fund holdingsIdentifies investments across fund houses
Shares and securities in demat accountsReveals stocks and other market-linked assets
Transaction historyHelps verify ownership and investment activity
PAN-linked consolidated holdingsProvides a single view of assets across platforms

Five steps legal heirs can use to trace and claim investments

  1. Locate the CAS: Search the deceased investor's email inbox. You can do this using keywords such as "CAS", "NSDL CAS", "CDSL CAS" or "Consolidated Account Statement". This way, you can locate the emailed file to access their current or latest portfolio holdings.
  2. Open the PDF and identify all holdings: The password for these documents is generally the user's PAN in capital letters. Provide the details and review the statement to identify mutual funds, shares, bonds and other securities held in demat form.
  3. Note key investment details: Record folio numbers, total investment, demat account numbers, and the names of fund houses or institutions where investments are held.
  4. Approach the relevant institutions: Contact the depository, the relevant asset management company (AMC) or the registrar associated with the identified investments. They will help you in the best possible way to assist with the transfer of investments.
  5. Initiate transmission of assets: Submit the required documents, including the deceased’s PAN, Aadhaar card details, the death certificate, proof of legal heirship, and identity proof, to transfer the assets to the rightful heir.

CAS does not capture physical share certificates and details. It is also not an instrument that contains details of traditional savings products. Given modern digital investment asset classes, CAS remains one of the most efficient and effective tools for tracking and tracing electronically held investments.

Also Read | 5 retirement planning mistakes that could cost you lakhs in the future

By providing a clear view of assets linked to an investor's PAN, it can assist legal heirs in identifying holding details, initiating claims and reducing the risk of investments remaining unclaimed or being lost.

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