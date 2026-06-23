5 steps to trace deceased investor assets using Consolidated Account Statement

When an investor passes away, one of the biggest challenges for family members is coping with the emotional impact. Another challenge is to identify all investments held in the deceased’s name, as they are often spread across multiple mutual funds and demat accounts.
A Consolidated Account Statement (CAS) is a tool that can simplify this process by providing a consolidated view of investments linked to an investor’s Permanent Account Number (PAN), helping legal heirs claim financial assets, investments and wealth parked across different asset classes.
A CAS is a document that consolidates details of mutual funds, securities held in demat accounts, and certain bond investments. As it is generated using the investor's PAN, it provides a single-window view of electronically held investments across depositories and fund houses.
Let us now look at these features in detail.
Information available in CAS
How does it help legal heirs
|Mutual fund holdings
|Identifies investments across fund houses
|Shares and securities in demat accounts
|Reveals stocks and other market-linked assets
|Transaction history
|Helps verify ownership and investment activity
|PAN-linked consolidated holdings
|Provides a single view of assets across platforms
CAS does not capture physical share certificates and details. It is also not an instrument that contains details of traditional savings products. Given modern digital investment asset classes, CAS remains one of the most efficient and effective tools for tracking and tracing electronically held investments.
By providing a clear view of assets linked to an investor's PAN, it can assist legal heirs in identifying holding details, initiating claims and reducing the risk of investments remaining unclaimed or being lost.
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