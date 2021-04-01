5 tasks you need to perform with the start of the new financial year

“If a person invests in PPF at the beginning of the year, he or she can earn interest for the entire year, while in case investment is made in the end of the year one will lose out on the interest portion, " said Prakash Hegde, a Bengaluru-based Chartered Accountant. Even if you are contributing on a monthly basis, it is advisable to contribute by the fifth of every month as the interest calculation is done on the balance on that day of the month. The interest rate on PPF is revised every quarter by the government. For the quarter ending 30 June, the government has kept the interest rates unchanged after drastically reducing it.

