5 things to follow to prevent your loan application from being rejected

Aggarwal said, “Banks and NBFCs offer personal loans interest rates ranging anywhere between 10-24% p.a. This makes it important to compare loan offers of as many lenders as possible before zeroing in on any particular one." He added, “borrowers must first connect with banks and NBFCs with whom they have existing relationships for personal loan features and offers. Then, follow it up by visiting online financial marketplaces to compare loan options available from other lenders. While comparing lenders, do not limit the loan comparison to interest rates only. Also compare other loan features like loan amount, processing fee, repayment tenure, prepayment charges, etc. before finalizing any lender. Doing so would help you find the best deal as per your loan requirements and eligibility."

