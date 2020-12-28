5 things you must know while transferring a car loan to another person

To complete the car loan transfer process, you would be required to change your car registration, which would mean transferring the car in the name of the new owner. For this, you will have to visit the RTO (Regional Transportation Office) where the car is registered. “You will need to submit your original registration certificate (RC) and a NOC from the lender along with other documents. After verifying with your lender about the loan transfer, the RTO will change the car registration details. You will have to shell out money for the transfer process. The car registration will be transferred to the new buyer once the documentation and background check is done by the lender. This may be a complicated process and so would require a lot of to and fro," said Shetty.