Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    • Employment Type

    5 things you must not overlook while applying for a personal loan

    Personal Loan: Before applying for a personal loan, assess your needs, lender eligibility, prepayment policies, and credit score. Shopping around for competitive interest rates and understanding all terms can help ensure a prudent financial decision.

    Dakshita Ojha
    Published8 Oct 2024, 04:35 PM IST
    Personal Loan: Before applying for a personal loan, it's vital to consider key factors to make an informed financial decision.
    Personal Loan: Before applying for a personal loan, it’s vital to consider key factors to make an informed financial decision.

    Applying for a personal loan can be a crucial financial decision, offering you the necessary funds for various needs—be it education, medical emergencies, or home renovations. However, before diving into the application process, it’s essential to consider several factors to ensure you make an informed choice. Here are five critical aspects you must not overlook when applying for a personal loan.

    Also Read | How personal loans can help you in a financial emergency?

    Get Quick Cash in just Minutes!

    Best Personal Loan for you at lowest interest rate
    Instant Apply

    Understanding your credit score

    Your credit score is one of the most significant factors lenders consider when you apply for a personal loan. In India, credit scores typically range from 300 to 900, with a score above 750 being considered excellent. A higher score indicates that you are a responsible borrower, which can lead to better loan terms, such as lower interest rates. Before applying, check your credit report for errors and rectify any discrepancies. If your score is low, consider improving it before applying.

    Interest rates and fees

    Interest rates can vary widely between lenders, so it’s crucial to shop around. Look for both the nominal interest rate and the annual percentage rate (APR), which includes any additional fees. The personal loan interest rate varies between 9.99% p.a. and 44% p.a. Many lenders may offer attractive low rates but have higher processing fees or other charges, which varies between 0.5% and 2.50%. Use online comparison tools to evaluate different lenders and ensure you understand the total cost of borrowing. This diligence can save you a significant amount of money over the loan’s tenure.

    Also Read | What are personal loans and how do they work?

    Loan amount and tenure

    When applying for a personal loan, be clear about the amount you need and the repayment tenure. While it might be tempting to borrow more than necessary for added security, keep in mind that higher amounts mean higher EMIs (Equated Monthly Instalments) and interest payments. Choose a tenure that suits your financial situation—longer tenures may lower your EMIs, but they also increase the total interest paid. Carefully calculate your repayment capacity before finalising the amount and tenure.

    Eligibility criteria

    Different lenders have varying eligibility criteria, which typically include factors like age, income, employment status, and credit score. Before applying, ensure you meet the lender's requirements to avoid rejection, which can negatively impact your credit score. Most lenders provide an eligibility calculator on their websites to help you assess your chances. It’s wise to narrow down your options based on eligibility to avoid wasting time on unsuitable lenders.

    Prepayment and foreclosure charges

    Life is unpredictable, and your financial situation may change. Before finalising a loan, check the lender’s policy on prepayment or foreclosure charges. Some lenders allow you to repay the loan early without penalties, while others may impose hefty fees. Knowing this can save you money in the long run if you wish to pay off the loan sooner than planned. Read the fine print to understand these charges fully, as they can vary significantly.

    Also Read | Personal loans for self-employed persons: Key things to know

    In conclusion, applying for a personal loan is a substantial commitment that should be carefully considered, as personal loans are risky and can lead to debt traps. To confidently manage this essential procedure, always conduct research and, if necessary, speak with financial professionals.

     

     

     

     

    Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

    Instant Approval
    Wide Choices
    Apply Now

    Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

    MoreLess
    First Published:8 Oct 2024, 04:35 PM IST
    Business NewsMoneyPersonal Finance5 things you must not overlook while applying for a personal loan
    Know your CIBIL Score for free
    Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
    Bajaj Finserv
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto 40 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-60 months
    Rate of Interest
    14% - 18%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    Upto 1.15% of loan amount
    Axis Bank
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto Rs 50 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-84 months
    Rate of Interest
    starts from 16%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    1.5% of loan amount
    View More Offers
    Calculators
    EMI Calculator
    Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
    Income Tax Calculator
    Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
    Best offers for you
    Personal Loans
    100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
    Credit score
    Know your score for Free.
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.