5 things you must not overlook while applying for a personal loan

Personal Loan: Before applying for a personal loan, assess your needs, lender eligibility, prepayment policies, and credit score. Shopping around for competitive interest rates and understanding all terms can help ensure a prudent financial decision.

Applying for a personal loan can be a crucial financial decision, offering you the necessary funds for various needs—be it education, medical emergencies, or home renovations. However, before diving into the application process, it’s essential to consider several factors to ensure you make an informed choice. Here are five critical aspects you must not overlook when applying for a personal loan.

Understanding your credit score Your credit score is one of the most significant factors lenders consider when you apply for a personal loan. In India, credit scores typically range from 300 to 900, with a score above 750 being considered excellent. A higher score indicates that you are a responsible borrower, which can lead to better loan terms, such as lower interest rates. Before applying, check your credit report for errors and rectify any discrepancies. If your score is low, consider improving it before applying.

Interest rates and fees Interest rates can vary widely between lenders, so it’s crucial to shop around. Look for both the nominal interest rate and the annual percentage rate (APR), which includes any additional fees. The personal loan interest rate varies between 9.99% p.a. and 44% p.a. Many lenders may offer attractive low rates but have higher processing fees or other charges, which varies between 0.5% and 2.50%. Use online comparison tools to evaluate different lenders and ensure you understand the total cost of borrowing. This diligence can save you a significant amount of money over the loan’s tenure.

Loan amount and tenure When applying for a personal loan, be clear about the amount you need and the repayment tenure. While it might be tempting to borrow more than necessary for added security, keep in mind that higher amounts mean higher EMIs (Equated Monthly Instalments) and interest payments. Choose a tenure that suits your financial situation—longer tenures may lower your EMIs, but they also increase the total interest paid. Carefully calculate your repayment capacity before finalising the amount and tenure.

Eligibility criteria Different lenders have varying eligibility criteria, which typically include factors like age, income, employment status, and credit score. Before applying, ensure you meet the lender's requirements to avoid rejection, which can negatively impact your credit score. Most lenders provide an eligibility calculator on their websites to help you assess your chances. It’s wise to narrow down your options based on eligibility to avoid wasting time on unsuitable lenders.

Prepayment and foreclosure charges Life is unpredictable, and your financial situation may change. Before finalising a loan, check the lender’s policy on prepayment or foreclosure charges. Some lenders allow you to repay the loan early without penalties, while others may impose hefty fees. Knowing this can save you money in the long run if you wish to pay off the loan sooner than planned. Read the fine print to understand these charges fully, as they can vary significantly.

In conclusion, applying for a personal loan is a substantial commitment that should be carefully considered, as personal loans are risky and can lead to debt traps. To confidently manage this essential procedure, always conduct research and, if necessary, speak with financial professionals.