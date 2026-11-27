US inflation has hit its highest since May after prices climbed 3.8% over the last year, as explained in a report by The Guardian. Along similar lines, domestic retail inflation (CPI) rose to 6.09% year-on-year in October 2026, up from 5.54% in September, and crossed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 6% upper tolerance limit for the first time in two years.

Now, it is vital to keep in mind that inflation can quietly erode investment returns by raising business expenses, squeezing profit margins, and reducing the purchasing power of money. This makes it vital for aspiring investors and market participants to address such a situation effectively.

Warren Buffett’s 1977 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter offers extremely useful lessons on acknowledging and understanding the risks inflation brings and on evaluating businesses beyond their headline earnings.

Having a clear understanding of these timeless investing insights can go a long way toward helping investors make prudent financial decisions.

Keeping these core fundamentals in mind, let us discuss important insights and takeaways from Warren’s 1977 letter.

5 key takeaways from the letter that remain relevant to investors in 2026. 1. Watch how inflation affects business costs Explaining the pressure on Berkshire’s insurance business, Buffett wrote: “We estimate that costs involved in the insurance areas in which we operate rise at close to 1% per month.”

He explained and clearly warned that unless insurance premiums increased at a comparable pace, underwriting profits are bound to shrink. The lesson hence is clear: businesses that are unable to pass on rising costs to customers risk losing profitability, even when revenue grows.

2. Do not confuse higher earnings with better performance Buffett put forward the view that a company reporting record earnings does not necessarily mean it is performing well. He considered Return on Equity (ROE) a more meaningful measure of managerial performance.

For market participants and aspiring investors, this means examining and carefully analysing how efficiently a company utilises its capital, rather than relying solely on rising profits per share.

3. Choose businesses with favourable economics Discussing Berkshire’s struggling textile operations, Buffett highlighted the importance of operating in businesses where “tailwinds prevail rather than headwinds”.

A strong business model and pricing power have the potential to assist companies in withstanding inflation better than businesses constantly battling rising costs, difficult to manage finances and weak demand.

4. Focus on business performance, not daily share prices Buffett also explained that the scorecard for long-term investment decisions should be “business results over that period”, rather than prices on any given day.

Therefore, it is essential to note that short-term market movements can distract investors from the underlying performance that ultimately supports value creation.

5. Never ignore the price you pay Buffett wanted businesses with favourable long-term prospects, competent management, neat financials and an “attractive price”. This underscores that even a good company can deliver disappointing returns if purchased at too high a price. That is why the price an individual investor is paying for a particular investment idea or business should never be ignored.

In summary, the larger lesson is that a financial environment dominated by rising inflation, as in today's market, makes disciplined investing and adherence to fundamental finance principles even more important.

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Therefore, before making investments, investors should look beyond nominal earnings, assess a company’s ability to protect margins and capital, and ensure that they avoid overpaying. With time, sustainable business performance, not lucrative headlines, does the real work of building sustainable wealth.