5 tips to improve your eligibility for high-value personal loans

With living costs rising by the day, due to shifting economic conditions, personal loans continue to remain a vital solution for meeting urgent funding requirements. In such an environment, securing a high-value personal loan, however, requires proper planning and a clear understanding of the basic eligibility criteria set by financial institutions.

Therefore, to ensure seamless availability of such high-value personal loans, the aspirational borrowers must keep their basics intact. Basics such as repayment history, responsible debt management, and credit utilisation ratio, among other such crucial elements, that cumulatively constitute a sensible borrower.

Kundan Shahi, Founder, Zavo, adds, “For those seeking high-value personal loans, I advise focusing on several basics: maintain a stellar credit score by paying all EMIs and credit card bills on time; reduce existing debt to improve your debt-to-income ratio; ensure stable income and proper documentation; avoid multiple loan applications; and borrow only what you can realistically repay. These measures can significantly improve your eligibility.”

Key strategies to qualify for high-value personal loans Before diving into the details, it is crucial to acknowledge that lending institutions check multiple factors beyond just an individual's income. Beginning from credit behaviour to financial discipline, each element plays a crucial role in boosting eligibility for securing high-value personal loans.

1. Strengthen your credit profile An applicant’s credit score remains a leading factor in deciding creditworthiness and personal loan eligibility. Most lending institutions suggest that a score of over 750 helps the borrower in taking the first step in the right direction. Such a high score signifies responsible credit management and repayment. Therefore, to achieve the same, you should regularly review your credit report. If any errors are found, you should also resolve them amicably by reaching out to your respective credit bureau.

2. Control your debt-to-income ratio Lending institutions closely follow the debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. This ratio showcases how much of the borrower's income goes towards meeting their existing debt obligations. Experts advise keeping the DTI ratio below 40% to assure lending institutions of your repayment potential. This will also help borrowers in maintaining financial flexibility.

3. Showcase stable earnings and a long employment history Having a long employment history, along with a steady income, whether salaried or self-employed, establishes financial stability and reliable repayment capacity. Banks and lending institutions favour personal loan applicants with a long and consistent history of employment or business income. This gets reflected through pay-slips, bank statements, and audited financials.

4. Limit multiple loan applications Submitting several credit applications, such as personal loan requests, credit card applications, simultaneously can severely damage your credit score. It is a clear signal of financial distress. That is why, as a prudent borrower, always refrain from sending too many credit request applications within a short period. Further, be very careful and selective. Apply for personal loans that truly match your profile and wait for a response before submitting additional requests.

5. Organise your documentation A well-drafted set of documents, including accurate and updated personal information, helps in fast-tracking the evaluation process. As a well-aware aspiring borrower, you should ensure all paperwork, such as identity, income proof, residence proof, and tax documents, is up to date and error-free. Such documents will go a long way in helping you close out a high-value personal loan with minimum hassles and delays.

