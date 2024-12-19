A credit card can be used for several purposes, and the option of buy now and pay later makes it an attractive financial tool for covering expenses. Credit cards can also be used to make utility payments. Utility payments refer to essential costs that recur every month. They include expenses such as monthly payments for telephone, internet connection, gas, water, electricity, etc.
Some credit cards also offer added benefits for making utility payments. One such benefit is cashback, which is a percentage of money credited back to the credit card account for the total transaction amount.
Check out some credit cards that offer cashback on utility bills.
This credit card by Airtel and Axis Bank provides attractive cashback on utility bills.
This credit card is used by the food delivery platform Swiggy and HDFC Bank to provide cashback benefits across various categories of utility bills.
This credit card by Standard Chartered Bank is specifically designed to provide cashback on utility bill payments.
Another credit card that provides cashback on utility bill payments is by Axis Bank.
This card by ICICI Bank specially provides cashback offers on fuel transactions.
In conclusion, credit cards are convenient ways to pay your monthly dues; however, users are advised to review various credit cards before opting for the one that best suits their needs.
(Note: Readers are advised to check the relevant bank's website for the latest updates)
