Credit cards are useful for utility payments, with options available that offer cashback benefits. It is advisable for users to review various cards for the best choice.

A credit card can be used for several purposes, and the option of buy now and pay later makes it an attractive financial tool for covering expenses. Credit cards can also be used to make utility payments. Utility payments refer to essential costs that recur every month. They include expenses such as monthly payments for telephone, internet connection, gas, water, electricity, etc.

Some credit cards also offer added benefits for making utility payments. One such benefit is cashback, which is a percentage of money credited back to the credit card account for the total transaction amount.

Check out some credit cards that offer cashback on utility bills.

Airtel Axis Bank ACE Credit Card This credit card by Airtel and Axis Bank provides attractive cashback on utility bills.

Features On utility payments and recharges made through GooglePay, get 5 per cent cashback.

Get 5 per cent cashback on online platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato and Ola.

On every other expense, avail 1.5 per cent cashback.

For fuel transactions between ₹ 400 and ₹ 4,000, you can get a 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver across all pumps.

400 and 4,000, you can get a 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver across all pumps. On spending over ₹ 50,000 in the previous quarter, avail four domestic lounge access every year.

Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card This credit card is used by the food delivery platform Swiggy and HDFC Bank to provide cashback benefits across various categories of utility bills.

Features Get 10 per cent cashback on Swiggy food, Instamart, Dineout and Genie orders.

On online expenses, get 5 per cent cashback.

On all other expenses avail, 1 per cent cashback.

Get up to ₹ 3,500 cashback in a month.

3,500 cashback in a month. Upon card activation, get a 3-month Swiggy One Membership costing ₹ 1,199.

Standard Chartered Super Value Titanium Credit Card This credit card by Standard Chartered Bank is specifically designed to provide cashback on utility bill payments.

Features Get 5 per cent cashback on utility bills up to ₹ 100 per transaction of over ₹ 750 every month.

100 per transaction of over 750 every month. Avail 5 per cent cashback on phone bills for expenses over ₹ 750. Get up to ₹ 200 cashback every month and up to ₹ 100 per transaction.

750. Get up to 200 cashback every month and up to 100 per transaction. On fuel expenses, get 5 per cent cashback up to ₹ 200 per month for transactions up to ₹ 2,000.

200 per month for transactions up to 2,000. On spending ₹ 150 every time, earn 1 reward point for all other expenses.

Axis Bank Credit Card Another credit card that provides cashback on utility bill payments is by Axis Bank.

Features On payments made for Airtel services such as mobile services, DTH etc through the Airtel Thanks app, get 25 per cent cashback.

Get 10 per cent cashback on utility bills payments through the Airtel Thanks app.

On expenses made on online platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy and Bigbasket, get 10 per cent cashback.

On every other expense, avail 1 per cent cashback.

This card provides 4 domestic airport lounge access every year.

ICICI HPCL Super Saver Credit Card This card by ICICI Bank specially provides cashback offers on fuel transactions.

Features Get 4 per cent cashback on all fuel expenses at HPCL fuel stations.

Get 5 per cent as reward points up to 400 points every month on utility bills, groceries etc.

Earn 2 reward points on expenses over ₹ 100 every month on retail transactions. In conclusion, credit cards are convenient ways to pay your monthly dues; however, users are advised to review various credit cards before opting for the one that best suits their needs.

(Note: Readers are advised to check the relevant bank's website for the latest updates)