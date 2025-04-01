5 top credit cards you’ll actually want to use every day – Here’s why

Here we list the five popular credit cards which offer discount and cashback on every day purchases

MintGenie Team
Published1 Apr 2025, 11:22 AM IST
Some cards offer steep discounts whereas other give cashbacks and/or gift vouchers
Some cards offer steep discounts whereas other give cashbacks and/or gift vouchers

If you are planning to apply for a new credit card and weighing different options then remember that some of them are the right fit for frequent travellers, while others are good for online shoppers and so on.

Here, we list out credit cards which are good for everyday purchases.

Credit cards: Ideal for everyday purchases

I. Axis Bank Ace Credit Card: This card provides accelerated cashback on all your spends. It gives 5 percent cashback on bill payments (electricity, internet, gas and more) and DTH and mobile recharges on Google Pay. It also gives 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver on fuel stations across India which is valid on transactions between 400 to 4,000.

The card provides four complimentary lounge visits per calendar year at select domestic airports with ACE credit card.

II. HDFC Bank Moneyback+ Credit Card: This can allow you to earn 10X cashpoints when you shop at BigBasket, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance SmartStore and Swiggy. You can earn 5X cashpoints on EMI transactions at merchant locations.

Also Read | How to maximise travel rewards with credit cards in 2025?

III. SBI Cashback Credit Card: This card gives 5 percent cashback on online spends without any merchant restriction. Besides, there is 1 percent cashback on offline spends. Additionally, you can claim reversal of renewal fee on annual spends of 2 lakh.

IV. BPCL SBI Credit Card: This card offers 2,000 activation bonus reward points worth 500 on payment of joining fee. Reward points will be credited after 20 days of the payment of joining fee and the same can be redeemed against fuel purchases at BPCL outlets. Joining and renewal fee is 499.

V. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: There is no joining or annual fee and no limit or expiry date on the rewards earned using this card.

Also Read | How to convert HDFC credit card payment to EMI? A step-by-step guide

You can earn 5 percent cashback on your spends if you are an Amazon Prime member, and 3 percent if you are not a member. You can use this card on Amazon Pay and earn 2 percent cashback on payments to 100+ partner merchants. You can earn 1 percent cashback on other expenses such as shopping, dining, insurance payments, travel and more.

(Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.)

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal Finance5 top credit cards you’ll actually want to use every day – Here’s why
MoreLess
First Published:1 Apr 2025, 11:22 AM IST
Know your Credit Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.