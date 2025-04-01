5 top credit cards you’ll actually want to use every day – Here’s why

If you are planning to apply for a new credit card and weighing different options then remember that some of them are the right fit for frequent travellers, while others are good for online shoppers and so on.

Here, we list out credit cards which are good for everyday purchases.

Credit cards: Ideal for everyday purchases I. Axis Bank Ace Credit Card: This card provides accelerated cashback on all your spends. It gives 5 percent cashback on bill payments (electricity, internet, gas and more) and DTH and mobile recharges on Google Pay. It also gives 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver on fuel stations across India which is valid on transactions between ₹400 to ₹4,000.

The card provides four complimentary lounge visits per calendar year at select domestic airports with ACE credit card.

II. HDFC Bank Moneyback+ Credit Card: This can allow you to earn 10X cashpoints when you shop at BigBasket, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance SmartStore and Swiggy. You can earn 5X cashpoints on EMI transactions at merchant locations.

III. SBI Cashback Credit Card: This card gives 5 percent cashback on online spends without any merchant restriction. Besides, there is 1 percent cashback on offline spends. Additionally, you can claim reversal of renewal fee on annual spends of ₹2 lakh.

IV. BPCL SBI Credit Card: This card offers 2,000 activation bonus reward points worth ₹500 on payment of joining fee. Reward points will be credited after 20 days of the payment of joining fee and the same can be redeemed against fuel purchases at BPCL outlets. Joining and renewal fee is ₹499.

V. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: There is no joining or annual fee and no limit or expiry date on the rewards earned using this card.

You can earn 5 percent cashback on your spends if you are an Amazon Prime member, and 3 percent if you are not a member. You can use this card on Amazon Pay and earn 2 percent cashback on payments to 100+ partner merchants. You can earn 1 percent cashback on other expenses such as shopping, dining, insurance payments, travel and more.