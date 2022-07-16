ELSS or Equity Linked Savings Schemes are Mutual fund investment schemes that allow you to claim tax deductions. Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, it is the only tax saver scheme that comes with the shortest lock-in period of 3 years, hence taxpayers can invest up to INR 1.5 lakh in these funds and claim it as an income tax deduction from their taxable income. According to data as of June, the net AUM of these funds was at ₹1,34,225.70 Cr and the fund showed a positive inflow of ₹640.06 Cr. ELSS mutual funds are allowed to invest 80 per cent to 100 per cent of total assets in equity, regardless of market cap, as per SEBI. According to statistics from prominent stock broking firm, Prabhudas Lilladhar, here are the top 5 & bottom 5 ELSS funds over the past 1 month.

View Full Image ELSS Funds (ACE MF, PL Research | Data as on June 30 2022)

HDFC TaxSaver(G)

The fund was established on April 2, 1996, and as of June 30, 2022, HDFC Taxsaver-Growth has assets under management (AUM) totalling Rs. 8715.76 Cr. The fund's NAV as of July 15, 2022, was ₹716.5. The 1-year returns of HDFC Taxsaver-Growth are 8.36 per cent. It has generated 17.64 per cent yearly returns on average since its debut. The fund's 1.83 per cent expense ratio is higher than that of the majority of other funds in its category, and its asset allocation is diversified across the financial, healthcare, energy, automobile, and technology sectors. The top 5 holdings of the fund are ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., State Bank of India, and Infosys Ltd., and Value Research has given the fund a 1-star rating.

SBI Long Term Equity Fund-Reg(IDCW)

The fund was established on March 31, 1993, and as of June 30, 2022, it has an AUM of Rs. 9877.6 crores. The fund has a 3-star rating from Value Research and currently has a NAV of ₹47.4501 as of July 15, 2022. The fund's return over the past year has been 1.62 per cent, while its annual average return since inception has been 15.29 per cent. The fund's expense ratio is 1.77 per cent, and it has investments in the following sectors: financials (19.94%), energy (10.60%), technology (8.66%), automobiles (7.69%), capital goods (7.63%), and others (45.48%). The top 5 holdings of the fund are ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Infosys.

Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G)

The fund was introduced on July 24th, 2019, and as of June 30th, 2022, Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund Direct - Growth has assets under management (AUM) of Rs. 617.75 crores. NAV of the fund as of July 15, 2022 is ₹17.72. The fund has an expense ratio of 2.11% higher than the category average. Since its introduction, the Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund Direct has produced average annual returns of 21.18 per cent, and the 1-year return of the fund is 5.70%. The fund has asset allocation across Financial, Automobile, Technology, Consumer Staples, and Energy sectors and the fund's top 5 holdings are in Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd., Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd., ITC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd..

Aditya Birla SL Tax Relief '96(IDCW)

The fund was established on March 29, 1996, and as of June 30, 2022, Aditya Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96 Direct-IDCW has assets under management (AUM) totalling Rs. 12675.59 Cr. As of July 15, 2022, the fund's NAV was ₹286.52 and its expense ratio is 0.97 per cent lower than the category average. The 1-year returns on Aditya Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96 Direct-IDCW are -5.42 per cent, and since its debut, it has generated returns of 13.86 per cent on average annually. The asset allocation of the fund is split across the financial, healthcare, energy, services, and technology sectors. Reliance Industries Ltd., Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Honeywell Automation India Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. are the top 5 holdings of the fund.

Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund-Reg(G)

The fund has been rated 5-star by Value Research and the fund was established on 25-Feb-09. Bank of India Tax Advantage Regular-Growth has 551.26 Cr worth of assets under management (AUM) as on 30th June and as of July 15, 2022, the fund's NAV was ₹89.05. The expense ratio of the fund, which is 2.5 per cent, is higher than that of the majority of other funds in the same category. Since its introduction, Bank of India Tax Advantage Regular-Growth has generated returns averaging 17.74 per cent a year, and the 1-year return of the fund is -4.93 per cent. The financial, energy, consumer staples, technology, and automobile sectors make up the fund's asset allocation. ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. are the fund's top 5 holdings.