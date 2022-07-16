5 top performing ELSS funds over the past 1 month as per Prabhudas Lilladhar

ELSS or Equity Linked Savings Schemes are Mutual fund investment schemes that allow you to claim tax deductions. Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, it is the only tax saver scheme that comes with the shortest lock-in period of 3 years, hence taxpayers can invest up to INR 1.5 lakh in these funds and claim it as an income tax deduction from their taxable income. According to data as of June, the net AUM of these funds was at ₹1,34,225.70 Cr and the fund showed a positive inflow of ₹640.06 Cr. ELSS mutual funds are allowed to invest 80 per cent to 100 per cent of total assets in equity, regardless of market cap, as per SEBI. According to statistics from prominent stock broking firm, Prabhudas Lilladhar, here are the top 5 & bottom 5 ELSS funds over the past 1 month.

