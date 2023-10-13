5 top-performing large cap mutual funds in the past 10 years
Five large cap mutual funds that gave the highest return in the past 10 years are Nippon India Large Cap Fund which gave 17.09% returns, followed by Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund with 16.99% return. The other three are ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund, SBI Bluechip Fund and HDFC Top 100 Fund.
Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 05:12 PM IST
