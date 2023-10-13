comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 13 2023 15:51:17
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125 -0.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,536.75 -0.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.15 -1.71%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,431.8 -2.24%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 667.15 4.76%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  5 top-performing large cap mutual funds in the past 10 years
Back Back

5 top-performing large cap mutual funds in the past 10 years

 MintGenie Team

Five large cap mutual funds that gave the highest return in the past 10 years are Nippon India Large Cap Fund which gave 17.09% returns, followed by Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund with 16.99% return. The other three are ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund, SBI Bluechip Fund and HDFC Top 100 Fund.

Large cap mutual funds with the highest returns in 10 years. Premium
Large cap mutual funds with the highest returns in 10 years.
Large cap mutual funds with the highest returns in 10 years.
View Full Image
Large cap mutual funds with the highest returns in 10 years.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 05:12 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App