5 tricks to improve your CIBIL score to get loans faster with better interest rates

A CIBIL score can improve your chances of getting loans and better interest rates. It reflects your borrowing history and how you repay dues.

A low CIBIL score can make lenders see you as a risky borrower. Improving it requires steady habits, rather than expecting an immediate jump.

Pay every bill The first trick is paying every bill and loan instalment on time. Late payments weaken your credit profile, while consistent repayments help strengthen it. Avoid depending only on minimum credit card payments.

Choose loan repayment periods that keep monthly instalments manageable. Longer periods can lower instalments and make timely payments easier. The aim is to build a reliable payment history through regular, responsible borrowing.

Control credit usage The second trick is to keep credit usage below 30% of your available credit limit. This percentage compares the amount you use to the total available credit. Using too much can suggest heavy dependence on borrowing.

Increasing your credit limit while keeping spending the same lowers this percentage. However, a higher limit should not become a reason to spend more. Closing a card with a high limit can also increase your usage percentage.

Limit applications The third trick is limiting loan and credit card applications. Several applications within a short period can suggest financial stress. Each credit inquiry can also slightly reduce your score.

Applying repeatedly because you want quick approval may therefore work against you. Restricting unnecessary applications helps protect your credit profile and avoids additional inquiries.

Monitor activity The fourth trick is regularly checking credit reports and account statements. These checks can help you identify errors or unauthorised transactions.

Monitoring your borrowing activity also helps you understand your credit position. Your repayment history, credit usage and length of borrowing history all influence your score. Different types of credit and new applications also affect the assessment.

Avoid being responsible for someone else’s loan The fifth trick is avoiding becoming a guarantor for somebody else’s loan. The borrower’s failure to repay can negatively affect your credit score.

Your own timely payments may therefore be undermined by another person’s default. Protecting your credit profile involves considering such responsibilities alongside your borrowing habits.

Also Read | Paying rent with a credit card? These mistakes could lower your CIBIL score

How long does it take to improve CIBIL score? Improvement usually takes four to 12 months, depending on previous problems and repayment behaviour. Defaults or bankruptcies can take longer to recover from. Regular payments, lower credit usage and fewer applications support gradual progress.

An excellent score between 750 and 900 reflects responsible credit handling and timely payments. It can help borrowers negotiate cheaper interest rates.