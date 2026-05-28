5 types of digital banking fraud in India and safety tips to protect your money

Digital banking has made financial transactions faster, seamless and more comfortable. Still, the growing use of digital banking, online fund transfer platforms, UPI payments and mobile wallets has also increased the risk of cyber fraud in the country.

The reason for this is that scammers are constantly finding new ways to steal confidential information, critical data and banking details, making awareness the first step towards protecting both an individual's finances and peace of mind.

For example, recently, after a massive ₹13-crore digital arrest scam, a former Delhi judge explained that there is no such thing as ‘digital arrest’ and that any such attempt is illegal.

What are ‘Digital Banking’ frauds? To put it simply, digital banking fraud is an online financial scam. These are scams in which cybercriminals steal funds or sensitive banking details from innocent people via digital platforms.

These frauds generally occur through fake calls, phishing links, cloned websites, malware applications, digital arrests or unauthorised access to banking accounts. The main modus operandi of these scams is to trick users into sharing confidential information such as transaction OTPs, passwords or UPI PINs.

Types of digital banking frauds 1. Phishing scams In such frauds, fraudsters send fake emails, SMS messages or links via platforms such as WhatsApp and Gmail, pretending to be legitimate, reputable banking partners. These scams steal critical information such as OTPs, CVVs and login credentials. Once the victim shares such details, irreversible financial transactions are carried out under the same pretext.

2. UPI fraud In UPI-related frauds, scammers trick users into approving inflated or fake payment requests or into sharing their UPI PINs. These PINs are then used to carry out unauthorised transactions. Such fraud results in a loss of funds via UPI, and it is extremely difficult to reverse the funds once the transaction has taken place, making due diligence indispensable.

3. OTP Fraud Cybercriminals, posing as bank officers, make phone or WhatsApp calls and impersonate them to ask customers to reveal OTPs for ‘verification’ purposes. This scam is a straightforward way to transfer funds from the victim's account to the fraudsters' accounts.

For example, a scammer can call you asking for an OTP to enhance your credit card limit or offer you a lucrative bank offer with tight deadlines, requiring you to share the OTP on an immediate basis to complete the ‘process’ of basic verification and prevent you from losing money. These are just a few common tricks used in OTP-related frauds.

4. Card Skimming Fraudsters copy debit or credit card information using hidden devices installed at ATMs or POS machines. These details are stolen when the primary user submits them to make purchases, and later used by the fraudster to carry out unauthorised transactions, with money debited from the account of the legitimate cardholder.

5. Fake loan or cashback offers Life can sometimes throw unexpected challenges, such as the urgent need for funds to cover unforeseen expenses. To accomplish these tasks, borrowers apply to various banks. Scammers, realising this urgency, lure victims with lucrative-looking offers and steal banking information through fake applications, causing decisive financial damage.

That is why you should never fall for such easy personal loans from any random application, person or contact point. Proceed with a loan application only through legitimate banking applications registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Causes of digital banking frauds Lack of awareness and proper verification, careless sharing of personal details, weak passwords, unsecured public Wi-Fi and rising dependence on digital transactions are major reasons behind the increase in banking fraud in India.

Safety Tips: Ways to stay safe from digital banking frauds Make sure you never share OTPs, passwords, UPI PINs or ATM details with anyone.

Before you submit your banking information, such as internet banking log-in details, PINs, OTPs, etc., carefully verify the links and the platform's legitimacy.

Use strong passwords, change them regularly, and enable two-factor authentication to limit unauthorised transactions.

Avoid using public Wi-Fi for financial transactions. In such cases, try to use your mobile data and ensure your banking credentials are secure from misuse or theft.

Regularly monitor bank statements, day-to-day debits and transaction alerts. So you can alert authorities if you come across anything suspicious. Where can you report such scams? In case you find yourself embroiled in such scams, don't panic. Stay calm and inform your bank. You should also submit the fraud details to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at https://www.cybercrime.gov.in/ or call 1930. You can also inform your local police cyber cell for quick action.